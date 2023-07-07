Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage | Entertainment





Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday. For some time we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, shared in Spanish on Martins profile and English on Yosefs. Martins’ publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the message to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. people magazine reported for the first time the news. Martin, singer of Spanish and English hits like Livin la Vida Loca, She Bangs, La copa de la vida and Vente pa ca, has won two Grammys and four Latin Grammys and also acted. Yosef is a Swedish artist of Syrian origin. Our greatest desire now is to continue to have healthy family dynamics and a relationship centered on our true friendship as we continue to jointly raise our children, Martin and Yosef wrote in the statement. We are united to nurture this new chapter of our lives. Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, tied the knot in late 2017. At that time, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who will turn 15 in August and were born via surrogate. Yosef and Martin had two more children together: Lucas, now 4 years old, and Renn, now 3. last september, Martin sued his nephew faced with the fallout from the sexual abuse allegations, the nephew recanted. Arguing that the claims cost him millions of dollars in lost income, Martin said he was persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by his struggling nephew for economic reasons. The AP confirmed that, a few days later, the nephew filed a sexual assault complaint. Martin declined to comment at the time.

