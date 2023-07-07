Entertainment
More abuse allegations surface against Dallas-born actor Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors, the Dallas-born actor and HBO star Lovecraft Country and movies such as Creed IIIlost his talent management and a slew of TV and film roles following his domestic abuse charges in New York last March.
three months now survey conducted by rolling stone and released allegations of toxic and abusive behavior dating back to his college days last week.
The magazine spoke to more than 40 people who knew Majors personally from school, work or as friends. About two dozen of those sources “describe Majors as a complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes violent man who can go from charming to cold in a flash,” according to reporters Cheyenne Roundtree and Althea Legaspi.
The first allegations of abuse by the majors surfaced in April when Variety reported that New York police arrested him on March 25 following a 911 call he made expressing concern about his girlfriend who shared an apartment with him in Chelsea. His ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, told police the Majors beat her in their apartment after she returned from a bar. Police noticed marks on the woman, took her to hospital for treatment and took Majors into custody on two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second degree harassment and attempted third degree assault. The Majors’ case is set to go to trial on August 3.
After Majors appeared in court on June 20, he filed a complaint against Jabbari at the NYPD’s Chinatown compound, accusing him of scratching and slapping himself on a street corner and described his behavior that night as “drunk and hysterical”. Majors attorney Priya Chaudhry and three NYPD sources said The New York Times that the police have found “probable cause” to investigate Jabbari’s behavior as well.
The arrest cost him more than his management. He also lost huge film and TV roles right after his introduction as the villainous Kang in Walt Disney Studios’ lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reported that he was written out of the film adaptation by author Walter Mosley The man from my basement and early consideration for the Otis Redding biopic Otis and Zelma. He was also hired for an advertising campaign for the Texas Rangers baseball team, but has since been dropped from that project.
Majors’ attorneys have denied the allegations, but since his arrest other allegations have come to light describing Majors’ behavior as emotionally and even physically abusive. Nine sources said rolling stone that his relationships with two unidentified women showed signs of emotional abuse, and one of them ended with “him strangling her”.
The sources also said Majors “leveraged his power in the relationship” to stop a woman from leaving him. A source told the magazine that Majors “wanted the woman to be submissive to him, demanding that he be responsible for everything from what they ate to who the partner might interact with.”
A former classmate of Majors when he attended Yale describes his behavior as “very problematic for his class” and describes a time when the two were playfully wrestling that ended when Majors slapped him in the face. The classmate confronted Majors about his behaviors, but “Majors allegedly ignored this and acted like it was no big deal,” according to the report.
“He can be very charismatic and very sweet and kind, but he can also be very cold and scary and violent,” the classmate told the magazine. “He was someone who used his physique to intimidate.”
Majors’ career took off after graduating, but his alleged behavior followed him throughout his career. Several sources in the rolling stone investigation describe working in a scary atmosphere when Majors was on set. A production source called Majors’ actions “bordering on abusive.”
During the production of his next film Dreams Magazine, several production sources describe majors physically reacting to these. One person said Majors pushed them away while yelling at a second person who followed with a complaint. Majors’ attorney Dustin A. Pusch released a statement describing the on-set behavior as “an immersive method acting style.”
“While this can sometimes be misconstrued as rudeness, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness.”
Haley Carter dated majors aged 13 to 18 and said rolling stone on the record, “After 20 years of knowing him, I can tell you who Jonathan is. He didn’t do those things.”
Brad Edwards, the woman’s attorney in the New York domestic abuse case, described his client in the report as being “scared to death by Mr. Majors”.
“I think by now everyone should understand why,” Edwards said.
