A story of thrillers in Bollywood before Vidya Balan’s Neeyat
Vidya Balan returns to the big screen this Friday with a crime thriller named Neeyat. And as the formula that made it says, Neeyat also features a diverse ensemble cast, each of whom is suspected of murder. As the Hercule Poirot/ACP Praduyman character in this story, Balan plays a CBI officer named Mira Rao who investigates the alibi and motives of all the other characters. Joining the cast are Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi and even influencer-turned-actress Prajakta Kohli (aka mostsane).
The thriller genre, which was launched by the literature of Agatha Christies and reshaped with sleek modern thrillers like the one directed by Daniel Craig Knives out movies, had a humble run in Bollywood too. These include cult classics like Gummam And Kaun as well as newer titles like Netflixs Raat Akeli Hai.
What sets a whodunit apart from the usual B-Town cop dramas and serial killer stories is that they primarily revolve around a particular murder and its intense aftermath. It was Hindi films that took inspiration from this thriller subgenre and reinterpreted it in different scenarios.
Gumnaam was perhaps Bollywood’s first thriller
Loosely inspired by Agatha Christies And then there was no more (which itself has been adapted into many Hollywood classics), Gummam takes place during one haunting night. The characters don’t know each other and show up in a huge but creepy house after unexpectedly winning a trip to a foreign land.
The plot unfolds after an obvious murder and continues to thicken until each character dies one after the other. Gummam has little shock value to offer modern audiences, but it’s an interesting throwback if you want to understand how Hindi thrillers have evolved over the years.
Perhaps even scarier than the movie is the chilling title track sung by Lata Mangeshkar at her best.
A young RGV and Anurag Kashyap crafted an effective threesome whodunit with Kaun
Before he was known for licking actresses’ feet and tweeting drunk, Ram Gopal Varma was arguably an iconic director. After the success of gangster classics like shiva And satyaVarma directed a low-budget thriller titled Kaun. With Urmila Matondkar at the height of her fame and a lesser-known Manoj Bajpayee, Kaun is also notable for being one of Anurag Kashyaps’ first screenwriting credits.
Just like the way thrillers go, Kaun also takes place during a rainy night with the protagonist of Matondkars trapped in her lavish bungalow of a house. As the news of a killer on the loose continues to play out, a creepily maniacal Manoj Bajpayee shows up on his doorstep, followed by a wooden Sushant Singh (aka the mustachioed host of India).
As Bajpayees’ character is revealed to be a stranger trapped in the downpour, Singh pretends to be a policeman tracking down the killer. Their two alibis being sketchy, it is up to the heroine to decide which of the two can be the killer in question.
The dialogue-driven drama gives way to a shocking third act that, while it might seem predictable, is definitely well-acted by its limited cast. Along with Kaun, Varma and his then accomplice Kashyap proved that an effective killer mystery could be woven with just a trio of characters.
Maharathi is arguably Bollywood’s most underrated thriller
While Kaun is still cherished among RGV and Kashyap fans, an even more underrated Bollywood thriller is the 2008 thriller Maratha. Based on a Gujarati play (in turn inspired by the 1956 crime novel There is always a price tag), Maratha featured Naseeruddin Shah as a former director and Neha Dhupia as a failed actress and his wife.
It seems Shah’s role is over when his character is revealed to have committed suicide. But when a suicide note reveals his life insurance of Rs 24 crore, many players enter the scene to try their luck to claim the big prize. Think of it as a darker version of It’s finish (which was released just a year earlier). Things only get more complicated when Shah states in the note that his insurance can only be claimed if someone can prove that his suicide was an act of murder.
What’s unique about this thriller is that unlike other whodunnits, no cops are involved. The obligatory murder sets up the first act but all the others are just twisted characters attached to the dead filmmaker in one way or another. Paresh Rawal leads the ensemble with a low-key performance as driver from Neha Dhupias. Going from innocent driver to manipulative opportunist, the actor elevated the thriller premise to a study of the human psyche under pressure.
Manorama: Six Feet Under and Raat Akeli Hai have localized the thriller genre
When cinemas were closed after Covid 2020, Netflix India aimed to amp up its original films. One of the most popular titles at that time was Raat Akeli Hai, a starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui set in the suburb of Kanpur. The murder victim in this case is an influential politician who was last seen with a much younger daughter.
Sticking to thriller conventions, the murder victims’ family seem to be hiding dark secrets. And in trying out the morally broken detective archetype, Detective Siddiquis Jatil Yadav seems to be dealing with his own inner demons while obsessing over the murder case.
Raat Akeli Hai was also backed up by a solid set including the likes of Radhika Apte and Aditya Srivastava (IDis very clean Abhijeet). While the mystery thriller holds its own and even finds time to delve into the patriarchy and misogyny of the central family, Raat Akeli Hai is bound to draw comparisons with the star of Abhay Deol Manorama: six feet under with which it seems to share thematic and visual similarities.
Released in 2007, Manorama is now treated as a cult classic when it comes to the Black Indian genre. Deol plays the role of a troublemaking cop in a small town in Rajasthan. When tasked by a mysterious woman with tracking the activities of her irrigation minister husband, the cop is drawn into a complex web of lies that stems from a connection between murder, sexual abuse and political fraud. The usual murder comes a little late this time but leads to unprecedented chaos with many town figures on the cops’ suspect list.
Diehard Hollywood cinephiles could take inspiration from this premise as Manorama is thematically inspired by Chinese district (directed by Oscar-winning director and convicted rapist Roman Polanski). Much like the iconic 1974 American film noir, Manorama goes beyond the restrictions of a typical thriller and incorporates a larger political mystery.
In what can best be described as a looping moment, a then not-so-famous Nawazuddin Siddi, who himself played a small part in Manorama only to fill Abhay Deols shoes later in Raat Akeli Hai.
If it’s not in the polars, Manoramas influence can be seen in other gritty stories set in the rural or semi-rural hinterland of northern India. If we have to talk about the 2023 releases, the Prime Video series coating (which deals well with a serial killer) and Netflix’s police satire cathal serve as prominent examples.
coating is set in rural Rajasthan and finds police heroine Sonakshi Sinhas confronting the disappearances of local girls and the region’s caste politics. Likewise, even if cathal becomes embroiled in the disappearance of two prized jackfruits, he tackles a young cop grappling with caste, gender, and the usual case of who robbed him.
