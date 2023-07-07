Brands are bringing their IPs to Hollywood with marketing mixes to go with them





Barbiecore peaked this summer. In anticipation of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action movie based on the Mattel doll which will be released on July 21, dozens of brands have released limited-edition Barbie products and many more are collaborating with the brand.

Barbie is just one example of what’s to come as more and more Hollywood studios collaborate with brands to create movies based on their products and intellectual properties.

Nike, Tetris, Super Mario Bros., Hot Cheetos and others have also caught Hollywood’s attention, with studios looking to engage millennials who grew up with these brands now that they have significant purchasing power. . With movies like “Air” directed by Ben Affleck, “Flamin’ Hot” directed by Eva Longoria, and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” brand IPs are also gaining traction with Gen Z consumers. How do we bring experiences to our fans? If fans are at the center of our plan, how do we meet them where they shop or how do we meet them where they want to experience something new, said Casey Collins, president of consumer products under license from Hasbro. Collins added that the company’s Dungeons & Dragons intellectual property has garnered considerable interest since its film’s release earlier this year, as well as its appearance in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Gen Z and millennial content creators are also spreading themselves by playing the tabletop game on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Movies will always be part of society and people will pay attention to what brands are doing before and after a new movie’s premiere to maintain momentum, which Collins says was a driving force behind the push for Hasbro in entertainment using its own intellectual property. In that sense, Hasbro is always looking for new ways to expand its brands and its location-based entertainment, which is becoming a growing area for Hasbro when it comes to social media outreach. Interest from brands in finding ways to translate their intellectual property into entertainment comes as the summer box office shows a shift in public interest. Superhero movies and comic book adaptations have dominated summer seasons for the past 10 years, but marketers say these types of movies have oversaturated the market, with audience interest likely shifting to movies. films based on brands’ intellectual property over the next decade. For example, in addition to Mattel’s Barbie, Hasbro’s Monopoly and Clue games will be featured in movies coming out next year. For the upcoming “Barbie” movie, Mattel has gone big with its film-related marketing efforts. The company has partnered with retailers Gap, Aldo, Forever 21, Primark, Hot Topic and Spirit Halloween. He has also worked with Bloomingdale’s on an online and in-store pop-up store, an exclusive collaboration between Barbie and the retailer’s AQUA brand, window displays and a hair studio. Across the Mattel portfolio, we bring Mattel’s brands, franchises, characters and stories to life through a holistic customer experience across multiple touchpoints and extend and deepen the emotional connection of our fans through products, high-quality stories and experiences that complement our toy business,” said Josh Silverman, Director of Franchises and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. We are always looking for the right partners who see the value in our intellectual property to help us do this. Meanwhile, Tetris President and CEO Maya Rogers said that due to the pandemic, she believes the gaming industry has reached the level of the entertainment industry in terms of attraction. of the public, as evidenced by the spike in interest during lockdown. While it’s unclear exactly how much interest in the game has grown, Rogers said most of the Gen Z players who signed up for the upcoming Classic Tetris 2023 World Championship Regional Tournament in the company in Portland in October did so shortly after the movie “Tetris” was released in March. . Globally popular brands are always looking for ways to stay relevant and connect with audiences, said Patrik Wilkens, vice president of operations at digital content studio TheSoul Publishing. Hollywood-grade movies, as well as streaming and TV shows, based on their IP certainly grab the world’s attention, but they also energize that all-important digital relationship and it’s that continuous online connection that can makes be the most valuable. There’s a lot of marketing that goes with a Hollywood movie release, from social media to digital outdoor advertising to retail. Rogers pointed out that when it comes to movies based on trademark IP, fans don’t want stereotypical marketing strategies. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a good example of this, as both casual and hardcore gamers know the game and don’t need an all-encompassing explanation about it. Using existing intellectual property to create films is not a new concept. For example, the Lego brand has done very well over the years with several movie releases and subsequent experiences at its Legoland theme parks, according to Aleena Mazhar, svp, managing director and partner at advertising agency FUSE. Create. Today, however, brand storytelling involves owning every touchpoint and creating cultural influence around brands. This level of immersion is possible because of intellectual property ownership, which creates a great opportunity for other nostalgic brands to revitalize themselves for today’s media landscape and tell their stories in new ways, hoping to bring new consumers into the world of brands, Mazhar said.

