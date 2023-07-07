Akshay Kumar denounces manipulation to obtain awards in Bollywood events

A candid video featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently surfaced on social media, highlighting a troubling practice within the industry. In the clip, originally shared by an Instagram page, Akshay Kumar talks about an incident where he was invited to attend a show for half his usual fee in order to receive a prize. The revelation came during an old chat with fellow actor Anupam Kher, when Akshay was asked why he had never been awarded in Bollywood.

Since the video resurfaced on the internet more than a month ago, netizens have taken to social media to applaud Akshay Kumar for his honesty and willingness to speak out. The 55-year-old actor further revealed that awards are often given only to those who attend the shows, rather than being based solely on merit and performance. Reflecting on his experiences, he shared an observation saying, “In fact, let me tell you that when I present an award, sometimes there’s a mark on it that says that person’s name has been cut out and replaced with someone else’s.

Akshay Kumar’s revelation highlights a systemic problem within the Bollywood industry. This is not the first time that such practices have come to light. In 2016, actor Rishi Kapoor admitted in an interview that he bought his Filmfare Best Actor award for the 1973 film “Bobby”. In another instance, Rishi Kapoor confessed to paying Rs 30,000 to get a price.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan tried to bribe a publisher to get his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award for the film “Baazigar” in 1994, after winning Best Debut for “Deewana” the year before. Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged this in an interview, highlighting the pressures and questionable practices that exist behind the scenes.