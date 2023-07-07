Entertainment
A wasted position that glorifies their awakening (Video)
If there’s one person who isn’t losing sleep over what appears to be a mass exodus of diversity, equity and inclusion executives from Hollywood studios, it’s Megyn Kelly.
Following the news, as reported by The Daily Mailthat Disney lost $900 million on a series of box office disappointments, and considering that recent weeks have seen executives from Disney’s DEI, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and the Academy be fired or resign from their posts, Kelly concluded on Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” that the Mouse House’s turn to “revival” is to blame.
“Little by little, all these media companies and these big tech companies are eliminating their diversity managers because it’s just a messed up position where someone is just glorifying their awakening and trying to lecture, so it fails” , said Kelly, during a conversation with Turning Point USA. founder Charlie Kirk.
The segment began with Kelly perusing the Daily Mail report, published June 26, before listing the number of ways Disney has incorporated progressive portrayal into its animated and live-action projects in recent years. Among them were creating an LGBTQ character for “Lightyear,” casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in the remake of “The Little Mermaid,” starring a non-binary character in “Elemental,” and featuring light a homosexual romance in “Strange World”.
“We could go down the list. But people don’t buy that content, they don’t want that content,” Kelly said, noting the particularly devastating opening weekends for “Elemental” and “Strange World.”
Kirk then chimed in to detail his own – quite gleeful – take on Disney’s post-studio woes. recently implemented a series of layoffs under CEO Bob Iger.
“I try not to get into the habit, Megyn, of gloating over the suffering of people or companies. I suspended this rule. I love this bloodbath,” Kirk said. “I love misery, I love pain, because Disney used to be a wholesome, family business that made families like mine billions of dollars. And when I grew up, my parents trusted Disney. They violated that trust and they deserve to suffer.
“Yeah, I’d love to see it too,” Kelly replied, later adding, “I hope they learn their lesson.”
Like TheWrap Previously reportedchief diversity officer and senior vice president of Disney Latondra Newtona six-year veteran, became the first of the main DEI leaders to leave their posts last month. Vern Myers at Netflix, Karen Horne at Warner Bros. Discovery and Jeanelle English from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed suit in just 10 days.
TheWrap wrote at the time that all of this made it seem like the industry was putting DEI on the back burner.
