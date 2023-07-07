Madhoo hits out at ageism in Bollywood, ‘I can’t play Ajay Devgn’s mother, we’re the same age’

Actress Madhoo, known for her roles in films like Roja, Yodha, Zaalim and Yeshwant, has revealed that she made the decision to quit the film industry at the height of her career in the 90s. of her dissatisfaction with the roles offered to her, saying that it remains difficult for women of a certain age to land substantial and impactful roles, even today.

During the 1990s, Hindi films mainly focused on action-oriented narratives and male heroes, according to Madhoo. The actress, who made her Hindi film debut alongside the Bollywood star with the 1991 feature film Phool Aur Kaante, told a Prime Videos session Maitri: Female First Collective, I have no interest in portraying Ajay Devgns’ mother character. And that’s a likely scenario! We were both launched simultaneously in the industry and we are the same age.”

After portraying powerful female characters in films such as Mani Ratnams Roja (1992), Annayya and Yodha, the actress decided to focus on Hindi films. In the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles consisted mainly of dancing, delivering a few romantic lines and shedding tears with the parents. While I loved dancing, I realized that I was deeply unhappy with this change from movies like Roja. I recognized that my true passion was to be an artist and do meaningful work,” she said.

The actor struggled with dissatisfaction while working in Hindi films which eventually led to her quitting the industry. After about 9-10 years in the business, she decided it was time to leave. The moment I found a reason, that is, when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, the arrogance of childhood. I recognize it now, but at that time I felt like they didn’t deserve me.”

The actor mentioned that there have been positive changes in the film industry, pointing to his contemporary Tabu as an example. Recently, Tabu, who is also my contemporary, starred alongside Ajay Devgn in some recent movies, and I’m extremely grateful for the positive changes the industry has undergone. No matter their age, size or color, it is now possible to tell their story and be recognized. I commend the exceptional women who produce such stories and provide opportunities for individuals like us to make a comeback regardless of their age,” she said.