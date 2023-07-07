Britney Spears: Assaulted by NBA Phenom Victor Wembanyama’s bodyguard!





Britney Spears is embroiled in a new A-list feud. And we think it’s safe to say that person saw this one coming! According to a new report from TMZ, Britney was slapped on Wednesday by a bodyguard of up-and-coming NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama. The incident took place at the Catch restaurant at the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas, when Brit approached Victor for a photo. (Photo credit: Getty Images) If you’re a basketball fan, you probably know that Wembanyama was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last month. The French star already enjoys a huge following, and it seems Britney is a huge fan. So when she saw Wemby walk into the restaurant where she was dining with hubby Sam Asghari, Britney decided to run up and ask for a photo. Victor Wembanyama reacts during the French Elite basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and Bourg-en-Bresse at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on May 7, 2023. (Photo credit: Getty Images) Unfortunately, San Antonio Spurs director of team security Damian Smith was protecting Victor from the crowd of fans, and he didn’t recognize Britney or care who she was. Onlookers say Britney went to tap Victor on the shoulder, but the bodyguard intervened and slapped her in the face. Needless to say, it must have been quite a shocking incident for the pop icon, but witnesses report that Brit ‘composed’ and returned to her table. Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram) Before Britney finished her meal, the security guard came over and apologized, saying, “You understand what it’s like when you’re swarmed by fans.” Spears said all was forgiven, but she later filed an assault complaint with Vegas police. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the incident “is not being treated as a criminal matter” as an investigation determined that Smith was trying to defend Wembanyama and did not intend to harm Britney. Britney takes a selfie while sporting some specs. (Photo credit: Instagram) Wembanyama has yet to speak publicly about the incident. The French phenom is set to make his Summer League debut for Spurs in Vegas on Friday. Britney hasn’t mentioned the incident either, and it looks like she’d rather move on. Britney Spears does her thing in this Instagram screenshot, which was posted on June 11, 2023. (Instagram) Legal experts say she might have filed the police report just to cover her bases in case she detected some sort of injury later. Luckily, it looks like there were no injuries, other than maybe a bruised ego and hurt feelings. It’s certainly a strange welcome to the world of American professional sports for 19-year-old Webmanyama. French Metropolitan 92 striker Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press conference in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 17, 2023. (Photo credit: Getty Images) It is not yet known whether or not he finally posed for a photo with Britney. We hope she at least got a selfie of the situation! First Kevin Federline accuses Britney of being on meth, and now this!

