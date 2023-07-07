5 BIG Bollywood movies postponed, see the list





Mumbai: 2023 is a big year for moviegoers. This year will see the union of the greatest directors and actors of the country. With pan-Indian casts, these films are sure to be box office hits. Recently, some of these upcoming movies have changed their release dates due to several reasons. Here is a list of major Bollywood movies that have postponed their release and the reasons why. 1. A bag fans of Shahrukh look forward to seeing their favorite star back on screens after his box office hit Pathaan. The actors’ next film, Atlees director Jawaan, was supposed to be released on June 2, but the file’s release date has been changed due to visual effects and post-production work on the film. This SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi star is now set to hit theaters on September 7th. 2. Animals Animal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Previously, it was supposed to be released on August 11, but the makers of the film decided to postpone the release to December 1, in competition with Excel Entertainments Fukrey 3 and Vicky Kaushals Sam Bahadur. It has been revealed that the reason for the postponement is solely due to the quality and production time. According to the directors, the film has seven songs that must be made in 5 different languages. The film has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. 3.Yoda Sidharth Malhotras Yodha has been postponed from September 15 to December 15. The makers of the film decided to delay the release, to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khans Jawaan which is slated for release on September 7. 4. Subway to Dino Audiences are eagerly awaiting Anurag Basus’ anthology film. The film has an exciting ensemble cast which includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The filmmakers had previously decided to release the film on December 8, 2023, but the film is now set to be released on March 29 next year, opting for a Good Friday release. 5. Maidan This Ajay Devgn star is based on a true story from the golden age of Indian football (1952-1962). The movie was originally supposed to be released on November 27, 2020 and has changed dates several times now. The final release date is still unknown.

