King and Queen Cantina closes in West Hollywood after less than a year





Pump Restaurant wasn’t the only business to close last Sunday in the city of West Hollywood; Mr. Tempo’s King and Queen Cantina also left the building. They had been open for less than a year. Employees were seen inside cleaning the space. It took two years for the Mexican restaurant to open in the city of West Hollywood, and it only took them eight months to close according to an employee who confirmed that King and Queen Cantina is “no longer… closed for good… too slow .” According to multiple sources, the King and Queen restaurant at 616 Robertson Boulevard was empty on July 4 and has since been closed. “WeHo is a whole other game, and one that the owners couldn’t make work,” the employee said. “The owners owned the building and they sold it with the restaurant. It happened really fast, but that’s okay, we’re focusing on a new location in Whittier coming soon, which hopefully will do better. Employees were notified three days in advance, but most of them are being transferred to other King and Queen and Mr Tempo restaurants. Alfredo Cruz, the regional manager, told WEHO TIMES last November that the space was acquired a week before the COVID-19 shutdown in 2019. The restaurant had a soft opening on November 5, 2022. The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Hollywood welcomed the Mexican restaurant with a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 to celebrate their grand opening. The WeHo chamber presented business partners Jorge Cueva (aka Mr. Tempo) and Elie Samha with a framed dollar for good luck, and the city’s newly sworn in mayor Sepi Shyne presented them with a certificate of recognition from West Hollywood for welcome them to the city. It was Mayor Shyne’s first ribbon cutting as mayor. King and Queen Cantina is part of the Mr Tempo franchise founded by Jorge Cueva. Cueva brought a laid-back yet quirky vibe to the creative city of West Hollywood. The restaurant has combined Latin flavors with a farm-to-table experience proudly serving sustainable ingredients presented in unique dishes honoring Mexican influence, while showing culinary inspiration from international cuisine. The bar featured highly skilled mixologists creating inventive craft cocktails that earned consistent five-star ratings. No announcement of their closure has been posted on their social media as of this writing, but the West Hollywood location has already been removed from their website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/king-and-queen-cantina-closes-in-west-hollywood-after-less-than-a-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos