Scientists React to ‘The Core’ Movie, 20 Years Later : Short Wave : NPR



. PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

It’s been 20 years since “The Core” hit the box office. That means 20 years for scientists to wonder about the interesting the science used by Hollywood in the delightfully ridiculous disaster film.

Today, Short wave Scientist-in-Residence Regina G. Barber jumps into this fray with a former colleague and geophysicist from Western Washington University Jackie Caplan-Auerbach. They discuss what the film achieves and what is right amusing.

the earth stops

In the film, the Earth’s core has stopped spinning, disrupting the planet’s magnetic field. There is global chaos as birds fall from the sky. So, a ragtag team of scientists and military officials must get to the center of the Earth to fix it and restart the Earth’s rotation! (Collectively, the group is known as the “terranauts”, a clever combination of the Latin earthmeaning “earth”, and the Greek the nautical onesmeaning “sailor”.)

When Jackie shows this film to her students every year during finals week, she explains why the planet’s magnetic fields go haywire isn’t great, “Earth’s magnetic field protects us from what we call the wind solar, which are charged particles that come from the sun.”

But the film claims that a knock-on effect of shutting down the core and disrupting the planet’s magnetic fields is that the planet is subjected to harmful microwave radiation. An idea to which Jackie is quick to respond: “It is not, as the film suggests, that we are all going to be grilled by the microwave radiation of the sun. … Microwaves are not affected by magnetic fields.

Yet our scientific and military heroes must continue their journey to restore balance to the world and eliminate all problems, realistic or not.

A nuclear bomb to save the day?

A major plot point of the film is the dramatic way in which the Earth’s core must be reset in order for it to resume its rotation. “As with all bad science movies, it’s done via nukes,” laughs Jackie. But is this a real solution?

To this question, Jackie has a simple answer: “Heck no! No, no. You can’t bomb the core.” This is because the whole premise that the spinning core creates the earth’s magnetic field is flawed.

The film clarifies that Earth’s magnetic field is generated in the planet’s core, “But the suggestion is that what’s causing the field is our inner core spinning, and that’s not really correct,” Jackie points out. “What really causes the magnetic field is essentially the fluid dynamics of Earth’s liquid outer core.”

Go to the heart of the matter

So okay, aside from the useless mission, how do you even get to the center of the Earth? Isn’t there too much pressure and high temperatures?

Yes. But the film finds a way out of this problem through the use of an imaginary element called “unobtanium”. The ships used by terranauts are made of this metal.

Thanks to unobtanium, our terranauts pass through the first layer of the earth, the earth’s crust, as if they were diving into a swimming pool. It takes them a few minutes to move on to the next layer, the Earth’s mantle.

Let’s stop here for a fact check because, according to Jackie, they should have stopped long before that. “We have never drilled so much down to the mantle. We have never seen it in its native environment. We can’t even cross the crust,” she laughs.

Jackie uses this vagueness as one of her favorite learning opportunities for her students.

When the heroes of the film find themselves on Earth empty coat, disembark from the ship and are not crushed, she explains the scientific impossibility of the scenario. Simply put, “The pressure at that time would be astronomical, being huge, huge pressures. There’s no way you’d have a big empty open space at those kind of pressures if you had a big open space .” She says the only way for terranauts not to be completely crushed by the weight of more than 700 miles of Earth above them, something would have to be pushing outward. No such thing exists, and yet, she notes, “They walk around like it’s atmospheric pressure.”

The other big lesson through all science demystified? There can be joy in the unscientific, and a love affair in the name of explanatory science never hurt anyone.

We’re excited to watch “The Core” again and again, armed with science.

This edition of our periodic “cinema club” series, where we separate fact from fiction, has been much requested by you, our audience. If you want us to do the same for another movie you like, write to us! Was at [email protected].

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple podcast And Google Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Liz Metzger. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and verified by Will Chase. Josh Newell was the sound engineer.