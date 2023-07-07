Overview of PVR-Inox Q1: Likely loss as Bollywood disappoints; strong content pipeline





PVR-Inox’s June quarter earnings are likely to mimic recent quarters, a weak show. Market men who follow the industry noted that net box office (NBOC) for Bollywood and Hollywood genres, excluding regional films, fell 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 960 crore at 1QFY24. While The Kerala Story proved to be a dormant hit, moderate collections of films like “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” (Rs 110 crore) and “Adipurush” (Rs 280 crore) impacted the overall performance of the quarter. Analysts noted that Adipurush’s collections were below average considering the budget and huge expectations surrounding the film which had pan-Indian appeal. “Hindi films continued to fall short of expectations due to content quality and fewer releases due to poor industry planning. In the first quarter of FY24, Hollywood films and regional saw decent attendance thanks to quality content. Over the coming quarters, we will be monitoring the performance of Hindi films and any impact of inflation on consumer spending,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities. This brokerage expects PVR-Inox to register a loss of Rs 91.90 crore against a loss of Rs 333.40 crore in the March quarter. Year-over-year figures would not be comparable due to the consolidation of PVR with Inox Leisure. Nuvama sees its revenue increase by 13.1% sequentially to reach Rs 1,292.38 crore from Rs 1,143.17 crore in the March quarter. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said it expects PVR-Inox to record footfall of 3.3 crores for the quarter with an Ebitda before Ind-AS margin of 5.8%. This brokerage suggested a loss of Rs 70 crore for the March quarter. It sees its revenue increase by 17.3% sequentially Rs 1,341.40 crore. Given likely Q1 weakness, it cut its pre-IND AS Ebitda estimate for PVR-Inox by 9% for FY24 and 8% for FY25, but retains BUY on the stock with a revised target of Rs 1,704 (14.5x Sep -24 EBITDA) as the near-term content pipeline is healthy with films like Gadar-2, Oh My God-2, Jawan, Dream Girl-2, MI-Dead Reckoning and Oppenheimer in the pipeline. Read also :Shares of Hindustan Zinc jumped 9% today amid high volumes; here’s why Read also :Adani Green shares rise 3% after board approves Rs 12,300 crore fundraising plans

