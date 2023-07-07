Luca Guadagnino’s Zendaya-Starrer ‘Challengers’ to Open Venice – The Hollywood Reporter





by Luca Guadagnino Challengers, a threesome tennis drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, will open the 80th Venice Film Festival, the festival announced Thursday. The film will be screened out of competition. Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature, whose husband, a former champion played by West Side Story star Mike Faist, is on a losing streak. He finds himself in a competition against Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former best friend and Tashi’s ex. As their past and present collide, Tashi is forced to ask herself what she is willing to do to win. Challengers will premiere on August 30, kicking off the 2023 Venice Film Festival. The film will be released in the United States through MGM and Amazon Studios and internationally through Warner Bros. Pictures. Challengers was written by Justin Kuritzkes and produced by Amy Pascal, Guadagnino, Zendaya and Rachel O’Connor. Executive producers are Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli and Kevin Ulrich. Music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “I am so delighted that the public discovers my new film Challengers at the Venice Film Festival,” Guadagnino said in a statement. “It’s a bold, modern story of youthful energy, love and power. Zendaya, Josh and Mike are totally original and fresh, bringing new energy like you’ve never seen before. I can’t wait for the Lido audience to dance to the notes of the Trent and Atticus soundtrack on the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra. As a filmmaker, it’s a dream come true and I’m grateful to Alberto and the whole Venice family for this wonderful recognition for the film. THE call me by your name the director is a regular in Venice, competing last year with his cannibal love story bones and all with Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, as well as the premiere of feature films such as i am love (2009), A bigger splash (2015) and sighs (2018) on the Lido. Zendaya walked the red carpet in Venice in 2021, alongside Chalamet, for the world premiere of Dune: part 1. “Luca Guadagnino is one of the few Italian directors who has always been used to working with Italian and foreign actresses and actors, obtaining the best results from each of them each time”, said Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Film Festival. “Even when he’s touring overseas as is the case with Challengers. With a light hand and sporting self-confidence, Guadagnino sets no limits to his creative energy in this film as he deals with topics such as love, friendship and male rivalry, and brings an exciting and moving, full of irony, sensuality and good nature. Cinema in its purest form. The 80th Venice Film Festival runs from August 30 to September 9. Venice will unveil its full 2023 lineup on July 25. La La Land And Babylon The director Damien Chazelle is this year the president of the international jury which judges the main titles of the competition.

