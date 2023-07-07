Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai claims to be the first actress to break Bollywood pregnancy taboo, gets trolled
Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs no introduction as she is admired for her timeless beauty and acting madness all over the world. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994 to becoming one of Bollywood’s most promising actresses and leaving a mark in Hollywood, the actress has achieved a lot in her life. Aishwarya broke many stereotypes when she became pregnant with her daughter, Aaradhya, at the age of 38, and gave birth through normal delivery for the first time. Even though there were some complications during her pregnancy, she even refused painkillers.
Old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about breaking taboos during her pregnancy
Recently, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surfaced online, in which she was seen talking about being the first actress to break taboos during her pregnancy. In the video, Aishwarya can be seen interacting with a journalist, who appreciated her for handling her pregnancy so well. Reacting to the same, the actress said that she opened up about her pregnancy and went through all the phases. However, Aishwarya added that she was the first actress to do so and set an example for others.
Aishwarya Rai is being trolled for taking credit for normalizing pregnancy in Bollywood
Now the video is going viral on the internet, but netizens are not happy with Aishwarya Rai’s words. Reacting to the video, they slammed the actress for taking credit for normalizing pregnancy in Bollywood and pointed out how she was hiding during her pregnancy. Users also mentioned that before Aishwarya, many veteran actresses continued to shine on the big screen even after their third delivery. Meanwhile, some netizens have also called Aishwarya obnoxious and called her out for her ‘choosing me’ attitude.
Amitabh Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai’s Pregnancy Journey
Earlier, during a media interaction, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and revealed that she refused epidurals and painkillers during her delivery. Speaking about the same, he shared that instead of opting for a C-section, the actress wanted to opt for a normal delivery even though she was facing complications. Recalling how Aish was in acute labor for nearly three hours, Big B said:
“We went there on the 14th night. The doctors had told us the baby could come anytime now. On the 16th morning she gave birth. It was a normal delivery although nowadays people opt for caesarean section and other things.. But Aishwarya wanted a normal delivery. She had to struggle but I commend her that she was in acute labor for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted and said that she wanted a normal delivery. She didn’t use any epidurals or painkillers.”
When Abhishek Bachchan said Aishwarya was a devoted mother to Aaradhya
There is no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the best mom to her little angel, Aaradhya. Once in an interview with Film Companion, Abhishek talked about his daddy duties with Aaradhya. However, when the actor was asked if he helps his daughter, Aaradhya’s homework, he shared that his wife, Aishwarya, takes care of it. Calling Aish an amazing mother, Abhishek said:
“No, I tried once or twice but it’s completely Aishwarya. She’s an amazing mother for her dedication to Aaradhya. I can’t say it enough but due to her dedication to our daughter, I can go out and do what I do.”
The love story of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Abhishek Bachchan first met Aishwarya Rai in Switzerland when he went for film recognition and was blown away by her beauty. Later, Abhishek and Aishwarya were cast as the protagonists of the film, Umrao Jaan, and love blossomed between them on the sets. After that, the duo spent some quality time together while filming Umrao Jaan, Guru And Doom 2, thanks to which they began to develop feelings for each other. Finally, it was during the premiere of Guru, when Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya, and she said “Yes”. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, and the rest is history.
For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011.
