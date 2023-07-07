







The reason why Madhoo left Bollywood

Madhoo made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ (Photo credit: Instagram/@madhoo) Madhoo, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, went on to star in several other popular films. However, at the height of her career, she decided to leave the industry.



Decades later, the actress opened up about her decision to quit, adding why she wasn’t interested in playing a mother to Devgn and other male contemporaries now. Why is this story important? Madhoo is one of the leading leading ladies of the 90s era. She went on to star in several hit movies such as Tyrant, Yodha, Rojaand much more.



She established herself in the industry by portraying strong characters, who had substance and demanded a good presence.



Despite this, she eventually broke away from the industry. Madhoo was unhappy with the roles offered to him Talking about the reason for her exit from the industry, Madhoo said the decision was made because of the type of roles she was offered, adding that “meaty roles” weren’t given to actresses after a certain age. .



During an event in Chennai, she also said she had “no interest” in playing Devgn’s mother, which was “a likely scenario”. Madhoo on how male actors dominated the industry Moreover, Madhoo went on to talk about the dominance of male actors in Bollywood in the 90s.



“During the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles consisted mainly of dancing, delivering a few romantic lines and shedding tears with the parents. While I loved to dance, I realized that I was deeply unhappy with this change of films. Roja.” “A feeling of dissatisfaction” caused her to leave the industry She began to struggle with the “feeling of dissatisfaction”, before deciding to quit.



“The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly motivated by a sense of arrogance, the arrogance of childhood,” she added. “wanted to accomplish a lot more” in his career.

