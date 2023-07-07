Entertainment
Kevin Spacey’s accuser backs ‘horrifying’ assault allegations after actor’s lawyer calls them ‘completely untrue’
One of Kevin Spaceys’ four accusers on Thursday stood by his allegations of “horrendous” verbal abuse and groping by the disgraced actor after the defense claimed parts of his testimony were “completely false”.
The unidentified man testified in a London courtroom on Wednesday that Spacey, who was the artistic director of Londons Old Vic Theater at the time of the allegations, fired a ‘machine gun’ of verbal sexual and racial abuse at him before grabbing his crotch “like a cobra” backstage in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t like a hug. It was like a cobra coming out and grabbing,” the alleged victim said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”
During cross-examination on Thursday, Spaceys attorney Patrick Gibbs claimed that many parts of the man’s story were “completely untrue”.
KEVIN SPACEY LABELED SEXUAL BULLY BY PROSECUTORS DURING LONDON CRIMINAL TRIAL
“With the greatest respect, you weren’t there, and I was,” replied the man at the helm. “It was awful. And no one ever spoke to me that way, ever.”
He also denied Gibbs’ suggestion that he wanted to “monetize” Spacey’s knowledge.
He added that he felt “degraded” and “worthless” by the incident.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
When asked why he didn’t immediately speak out, the man, who cannot be identified due to UK law, said Spacey was seen as the ‘shining light of the West End’ and stood up. worried if he said anything, “I’ll be the problem”.
The man said on Wednesday he told a friend about the incident a week after it happened and he didn’t tell anyone else until he found out. spoke with police five years ago, adding that he felt better getting it off his chest but was still conflicted about coming forward.
“It was such a horrible thing,” he said. “I put it away in a box in my mind and tried not to think about it.”
Spacey, 63, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Two of the other accusers also accused Spacey of grabbing their crotches, and the fourth accuser will testify next week.
ACTOR AND ALLEGED ABUSE KEVIN SPACEY CLAIM THE MEDIA TURNED ME INTO A MONSTER
Spacey was labeled a “sex bully” by prosecutors during opening statements on June 30.
Spacey is “a man who doesn’t respect personal boundaries or space, a man who seemingly takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a bully sex,” prosecutor Christine Agnew said. “His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”
Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to wonder, as they listened to the evidence, if anything happened while he was with the men. He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and that Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Spacey first faced allegations of sexual misconduct when actor Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017. Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s civil case against him.
Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/kevin-spacey-accuser-stands-by-horrific-assault-claims-after-actors-lawyer-calls-them-completely-untrue
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey’s accuser backs ‘horrifying’ assault allegations after actor’s lawyer calls them ‘completely untrue’
- Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch Wimbledon 2023 tennis online for free today
- 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan | world News
- Australian official calls Donald Trump Jr. a big baby following canceled tour
- President Joko Widodo inaugurates Ewer Airport to meet transportation needs of residents of Asmat Regency, Papua
- The reason why Madhoo left Bollywood
- Ranking the Best College Football Playoff-Era Programs: Alabama Leads the SEC-Heavy List
- Kate Middleton twins with Ivanka Trump in a blue Beulah dress during a polo match
- King Charles receives Scottish crown jewels #BBCNews #Shorts #RoyalFamily
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- RTIH showcases the coolest retail tech initiatives of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Zelensky and Erdogan will meet in Istanbul