Kevin Spacey’s accuser backs ‘horrifying’ assault allegations after actor’s lawyer calls them ‘completely untrue’

One of Kevin Spaceys’ four accusers on Thursday stood by his allegations of “horrendous” verbal abuse and groping by the disgraced actor after the defense claimed parts of his testimony were “completely false”.

The unidentified man testified in a London courtroom on Wednesday that Spacey, who was the artistic director of Londons Old Vic Theater at the time of the allegations, fired a ‘machine gun’ of verbal sexual and racial abuse at him before grabbing his crotch “like a cobra” backstage in the early 2000s.

“It wasn’t like a hug. It was like a cobra coming out and grabbing,” the alleged victim said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”

During cross-examination on Thursday, Spaceys attorney Patrick Gibbs claimed that many parts of the man’s story were “completely untrue”.

“With the greatest respect, you weren’t there, and I was,” replied the man at the helm. “It was awful. And no one ever spoke to me that way, ever.”

He also denied Gibbs’ suggestion that he wanted to “monetize” Spacey’s knowledge.

He added that he felt “degraded” and “worthless” by the incident.

When asked why he didn’t immediately speak out, the man, who cannot be identified due to UK law, said Spacey was seen as the ‘shining light of the West End’ and stood up. worried if he said anything, “I’ll be the problem”.

The man said on Wednesday he told a friend about the incident a week after it happened and he didn’t tell anyone else until he found out. spoke with police five years ago, adding that he felt better getting it off his chest but was still conflicted about coming forward.

“It was such a horrible thing,” he said. “I put it away in a box in my mind and tried not to think about it.”

Spacey, 63, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Two of the other accusers also accused Spacey of grabbing their crotches, and the fourth accuser will testify next week.

Spacey was labeled a “sex bully” by prosecutors during opening statements on June 30.

Spacey is “a man who doesn’t respect personal boundaries or space, a man who seemingly takes pleasure in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a bully sex,” prosecutor Christine Agnew said. “His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”

Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to wonder, as they listened to the evidence, if anything happened while he was with the men. He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and that Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

Spacey first faced allegations of sexual misconduct when actor Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017. Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s civil case against him.

