



The 2021 overdose of actor Michael K. Williams, famous for playing a drug world gunman, stands out as an example of the murderous march of fentanyl. Now, as a man charged with her death faces a conviction, one of Mr Williams’ closest friends wants the case to represent something else: pity. David Simon, co-creator of HBOs The Wire, in which Mr Williams played the universally feared bank robber Omar Little, has written to a Manhattan judge urging him to grant clemency to defendant Carlos Macci, 71 years old. The three-page letter from Mr. Simons was part of a filing on Thursday by Mr. Maccis’ attorney to Judge Ronnie Abrams of the Federal District Court. Mr Simon noted that Mr Williams, 54, has always maintained that he was responsible for himself and that the decision to use or stop using drugs would always be his and that this attitude, combined to his longstanding opposition to mass incarceration and the war on drugs, convinces me that he would want me to write this letter.

What happened to Mike is a painful tragedy, Mr. Simon wrote. But I know that Michael would look upon the broken and sorry life of Mr. Macci and know two things for sure: one, that it is Michael who bears the greatest responsibility for what happened. And second, Mr. Simon continued, no good can come from the incarceration of a 71-year-old, largely illiterate soul who herself struggled with a life of drug addiction and who sold drugs without for-profit, but more like someone caught up in the addiction diaspora itself. The Wire was a five-season panorama of the drug trade in Baltimore, where Mr. Simon was once a police reporter. He followed narcotics and the corruption that accompanied them to the streets through all municipal institutions. The character of Mr. Williamss made his living stealing from dealerships, his presence presaged by a ominously hissed version of The Farmer in the Dell and the cries of Omars come! Mr. Simon said that during the third season of The Wire, Mr. Williams quietly admitted his addiction issues to a producer. Then, in order to stay at the job that was, in effect, a stabilizing influence in his life, he willingly agreed to let us help him deal with his drug use, going so far as to seek the constant companionship of a member of crew whose job it was to ensure some distance between Mike and temptation.

The show ended in 2008 and, afterward, Mr Williams openly discussed his substance abuse issues. Mr. Macci is one of four men charged in connection with her death.

The four men have all pleaded guilty, with sentencing of Mr Maccis scheduled for later this month. According to the filing filed by his lawyer, Benjamin Zeman, the court’s probation office recommended a 10-year sentence for Mr Macci, who pleaded guilty in April to agreeing with others to possess and distribute narcotics . Mr. Zemans’ filing asks that Mr. Macci, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in February 2022, be given a prison term served, which would be nearly a year and a half. Mr. Zeman said he asked Mr. Simon to write on behalf of Mr. Maccis because he was such a thoughtful and eloquent voice on what the failed drug war has brought about, and I knew of his relationship with Mr. Williams and all of this Mr. Williams had spoken about in his lifetime. Mr. Simon, in his letter, called Mr. Williams one of the finest actors with whom I have had the honor of collaborating and one of the most thoughtful, gracious and charitable souls I could ever call a friend . I have never failed to see him take responsibility for himself and his decisions,” Simon added.

