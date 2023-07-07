5 Bollywood Actors Who Found Their Fairy Tale Love With Their Childhood Sweethearts





Gauri-Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmaan-Tahira

Love stories have always captured our hearts, and when it comes to Bollywood, we all grew up dreaming of the perfect romance. Interestingly, some actors not only set on-screen couple goals, but also lived out their fairy tale romances by finding soul mates in their childhood sweethearts. Featured video Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun Dhawan’s relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal has always been an open secret. Unlike many actors, Varun never shied away from making public appearances with Natasha and proudly acknowledged their bond. Their love story started long before Varun got into acting, ever since their school days where Varun fell in love at first sight. On January 24, 2021, the couple tied the knot, becoming the epitome of childhood sweethearts and setting remarkable relationship goals. Maniesh Paul and Sanyukta Paul

During his school years, Maniesh Paul, an accomplished actor and TV host, crossed paths with his future wife, Sanyukta. They’ve been in the same class since kindergarten and struck up a long-lasting friendship before finally embarking on a romantic journey in 1998. The couple sealed their engagement with marriage in 2007 and have since been blessed with two children, completing their beautiful family. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The love story between “King Khan” and Gauri Khan started with an instant connection during their school days. Overcoming challenges posed by their interfaith backgrounds, the couple married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991. With three decades of unwavering commitment, Shahrukh and Gauri have become the emblem of a powerful, inspiring couple. much with their enduring love. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

In a way befitting his unconventional film roles, Ayushmann Khurana’s own love story took an unconventional path. He was born in their physics class, where Ayushmann and Tahira harbored feelings for each other but were reluctant to confess for a long time. When they finally found the courage, they faced the daunting task of convincing Tahira’s parents. Nevertheless, in 2011 they were triumphantly married and have since thrived as a couple, celebrating a decade of strength and togetherness. Arijit Singh and Koel Roy

After his divorce from his first wife, famous playback singer Arijit Singh found solace in the arms of his childhood friend, Koel Roy. On January 20, 2014, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. Arijit Singh chose to keep their marriage low-key, maintaining confidentiality. Since then, they have lived a happy and fulfilling married life together.

