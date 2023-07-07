Review: The new season of The Bear is questionable

Sweaty aprons, smoke breaks in the alleys and a tense kitchen with cooks shouting at each other for love Restaurant industry culture at all its glory.

The Bear was released on Hulu in the summer of 2022. The show’s poster art alone sold me. I did not write for The Iowan Daily last year, but if I had, I would have rated it 11/10. The second season, released on June 22, was questionable to say the least.

The first season had some of the best TV shows I have ever seen in my life. Jeremy AllenWhite of Shameless fame plays the lead role, Carmy. It’s so funny to me that the actor is from New York, but every character he plays seems like a Chicagoan.

Set in modern downtown Chicago, The Bear follows Carmy taking over her deceased brother, The Beef restaurant. Carmy is a skilled Michelin-starred chef who doesn’t belong in his family’s unfashionable kitchen. The drama is juicy.

What I loved about season one was that the audience was immediately thrown into the kitchen trenches; it was so captivating to watch. Without warning, the public began to learn the dynamics of cooking. Now I say corner (what cooks say when they turn a corner in the kitchen) as a joke. There was so much pain and joy in every dish prepared and served.

The gripping qualities of the first season were not present in the second season. I’m no mathematician, but I felt like there was at least 50% less cooking this season. Most of the camera shots were impossibly long close-ups of the characters talking to each other. It made their conversations less dynamic and boring.

That said, the camera work was the best part of the first season. Episode seven is incredibly impressive in that eighteen out of twenty minutes was one take, meaning the camera never cut. To put it in perspective, it’s phenomenal.

RELATED: Review | Rebecca McKanna’s debut novel, Dont Forget the Girl, puts an exciting spin on true crime

Instead of focusing on the dying restaurant, this season is about building a new restaurant from the ground up and trying to renovate an old building in Chicago (mold, mice, asbestos, etc.). They haven’t done much cooking because there isn’t a kitchen in the new restaurant yet, so this season follows each character’s individual journeys and it was kind of a wreck.

I really enjoyed Tinas’ journey going to culinary school late in life, Marcus learning baking in Copenhagen, Cousin becoming a Swiftie for his daughter, and Sydney becoming her own chef. Still, they didn’t have to make these episodes boring. I wanted to be more interested but it didn’t advance the plot at all.

The episode lengths were totally inconsistent. The sixth episode lasted almost an hour. It was heartbreaking to see John Mulaney, Sarah PaulsonAnd Jamie Lee Curtis as the Carmys family from nowhere. This episode was set in the past before Carmys passed away and it felt like more filler. The fast pace of the first season was there, but it made little to no sense and could have been shortened to a normal length episode.

Also, Carmey didn’t feel like the same character. In the new season, audiences meet a new character named Claire who the writers want us to root for as Carmys’ partner. They meet at an Erewhon-like grocery store (yeah, like Carmy would pay that much for goat’s milk) and they have almost ten minutes of the most boring conversation consisting only of extreme close-ups of their faces.

Those stupid close-ups. I wanted to see Marcus and his mentor make the pastries in a beautiful city, not just their faces.

The laziest writing example was with Carmy’s sister, Sugar: we see her on screen for the first time and Carmy says Why Are You So Pale? And wouldn’t you know it? A few minutes later, it’s revealed that she’s pregnant, but it’s a complete mystery to me why she felt she had to keep it a secret or why it was even a contingency point in the plot.

There were some beautiful moments that reminded me of the first season sprinkled throughout this one though. My favorite was when Carmey used American Sign Language (ASL) to apologize to Sydney and how her former chefs would use ASL to communicate that they still loved each other in a tense kitchen.

The second season is a 6/10 for me. All in all, I hope there’s a third season, but I also hope it’s not as sloppy, boring, or disappointing as this season turned out to be.