This actor is richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise; and you may not even know him

When it comes to the richest actors in the world, there is only one Indian name being talked about: Shah Rukh Khan. With a net worth of 6,000 crore, King Khan is tied with Hollywood icons like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler.

However, the name that recently emerged as the winner of all is Tyler Perry. For someone who doesn’t watch Hollywood films thoroughly, the name might not mean anything to you. In fact, he’s not even one of the major Hollywood movie superstars. Here’s how he made his billion dollars.

Tyler Perry’s incredible success story began with filming and filming the first 10 episodes of House of Payne. The show caught the attention of The CW and was later purchased by the network. However, it was the deal with TBS that really propelled Tyler’s career.

TBS has agreed to air the next 90 episodes of House of Payne, with Tyler retaining full ownership, in exchange for a whopping $200 million. Forbes estimates that Tyler earned $138 million from this deal alone, marking a remarkable milestone in his journey.

Tyler’s famous Madea films were phenomenally successful, grossing over $660 million in total and generating $290 million in profits. As Tyler stars in and produces these movies, he keeps a large percentage of the revenue.

Tyler, according to Forbes, owns 100% of the content he created, allowing him to retain the majority of the profits from his diverse work, including more than 1,200 television episodes, two dozen plays and 22 films.

Tyler’s success goes beyond his creative endeavors. His partnership with ViacomCBS resulted in a lucrative deal, earning him $150 million a year and a 25% stake in BET+. Forbes estimates that this stake alone is worth $60 million.

Additionally, Tyler has $300 million in cash and investments, as well as $40 million tied up in property and other assets, including his two private jets. His studio is valued at $280 million and his film library brings in $320 million.

Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

