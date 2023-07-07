Anti-trafficking group with long history of misrepresentation gets its Hollywood moment

At a meeting in August 2019, Tim Ballard laid out his vision for the future. On a whiteboard, a diagram showed how he would build his empire as a public speaker, anti-trafficking advocate, and proselytizer of his Mormon faith. “Take the sizzle of the rescue,” it reads, amid a thicket of arrowheads linking its for-profit and non-profit entities to each other. “Lead them to the Alliance.

A whiteboard that would have been drawn by Tim Ballard in 2019.

Ballard is the founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, a group that claims a long history of heroic, daring, and often unprovable rescues in foreign lands. These operations, which supposedly freed thousands of trafficked women and children, led to a growing public profile for Ballard, a former Trump administration appointee who has long been considered a interested in an elective mandate. Now a major piece of his vision is falling into place: a new film, years in the making, that mythologizes OUR rescues and could fix Ballard – who calls himself an anti-slavery activist, has been in the past presented in a table depicting Harriet Tubman and other abolitionists bowing to him, and in the film is played by the same actor who played Jesus in The passion of Christ— more firmly in the right-wing media spotlight he already seeks.

The film, titled The sound of freedom, was accompanied by a barrage of glowing statements from personalities including Mel Gibsonwho Ballard complaints gave OUR “valuable intelligence” which led the group and its partners to dismantle a network of pedophiles in Ukraine, motivational speaker and OUR long-time supporter Tony RobinAnd Matt Schlapp, the president of the Conservative Political Action Conference. (CPAC now claims to have its own anti-trafficking branch as well.) He also receives endorsement articles from faith-based publications such as Catholic World Report And The Christian Post. All of this is likely helping to boost presales. The film, which is marketed directly to religious audiences because Hollywood film doesn’t want them to see anything like the way the record The passion of Christ would have seen a impressive gross sales of $10 million even before opening. More usefully, perhaps, for OUR, many articles about the film hide OUR’s long history of exaggeration and misrepresentation, helpfully reinforcing the organization’s larger narratives about itself.

As VICE News previously reported, a number of OUR’s claims about his work are grossly exaggerated or without clear documentary evidence. People who have volunteered for OUR have raised concerns that it may have created a demand for victims of trafficking, traveling to foreign countries on covert “missions” that at times seemed consist of walking around bars and sex clubs asking for minors. girls. The organization’s support for law enforcement has at times been grossly exaggerated and has involved OUR taking credit for agency operations after making relatively insignificant donations, and its much-vaunted aftercare program for survivors has at times involved things like placing women with unqualified providers and even fabricating a college graduation ceremony.

In another story uncovered by VICE News, OUR heavily marketed its role in rescuing ‘Liliana’, a young survivor of trafficking, with Ballard telling a fanciful story about that rescue in congressional testimony and in editorials and appearances. in the media in which he called for a curb wall. In fact, she ran away and only met with OUR representatives years after she did, as she prepared to testify against her traffickers in court. The organization carried out a bizarre and clumsy rescue attempt on the Haiti-Dominican Republic border based on intelligence from a psychic medium in Utah. (The same psychic later worked as executive director of a group supported by OUR, an adoption grant organization called Children Need Families, founded by Ballard’s wife, Katherine.) Meanwhile, the sister organization of OUR, the Nazarene Fund, founded by right-wing media outlet Glenn Beck, claimed without much direct evidence to have evacuated endangered people from minority religious groups out of Afghanistan during the chaotic period following the US withdrawal from the country. And in a more minor and bizarre incident, Ballard recently claimed that OUR was “collaborating” with American Airlines, which was also not true in the sense that most people would understand it; the organization purchased advertising with a third-party service that airs shows on select US flights.

These incidents, and many others, have added to a set of misrepresentations and exaggerations that even some of OUR “operators” – the men who have participated in purported rescue missions in other countries – have declared to VICE that they found disturbing and misleading.

Now, however, Operation Underground Railroad is riding a streak of clear wins. First, an investigation into the organization, led by a Utah County prosecutor, was quietly dropped in March, according to reports of Desert News. Sources familiar with the investigation, which spanned nearly two and a half years, previously told VICE it involved multiple federal agencies and concerned allegations that OUR misled the public and donors. (Troy Rawlings, the county attorney who launched the investigation, did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation’s closure.)

And then there is The sound of freedomin which Ballard is played by Jim Caviezel, an actor who has gained attention in recent years for his support of QAnon-related conspiracy theories about children being trafficked and drained of their bodily fluids by a cabal of secret criminals.

‘They’re taking children out of the darkest recesses of hell,’ he told an audience at a ‘medical freedom’ conference, where election and COVID conspiracy theories were also in heavy rotation. . He was referring to Ballard and OUR, explaining why the former was unable to attend the conference in person. “All kinds of places, children’s adrenochromia.” (The false claim that elites bleed children with a substance called adrenochrome, which can more easily be purchased from chemical suppliers, as part of ritual abuse, comes straight from QAnon mythology.) was awkward for OUR, who had to go on the defensive after Ballard hinted in 2020 that it was perhaps credible for children to be “sold online”, as a conspiracy theory about the claimed Wayfair furniture company. (The organization states on its FAQ page that it “does not condone conspiracy theories and is not affiliated with any conspiracy groups in any way.”)

Caviezel has had plenty of time to burnish his own reputation and make strange claims in various contexts, given that the release of The sound of freedom took many years to prepare, full of false starts and heralded firsts that never happened. The film was completed in 2018, but was shelved for unclear reasons and then delayed by the pandemic. Eduardo Verástegui, a Mexican actor who has also worked extensively in the anti-abortion movement, is credited as producer; he founded a charity, Manto de Guadalupe, which opened a crisis pregnancy center in Los Angeles in 2011. A recent the wall street journal history on Angel Studios, the Utah-based company promoting and distributing the film, is emphasizing its direct marketing strategy to religious and socially conservative audiences. “In its marketing, the studio encourages ticket buyers to ‘pay it forward,’ by donating extra money, framing this as a way to raise awareness about child trafficking,” the Log reported. “The studio says it’s using this pot to give people free tickets, but declined to say how much money or box office activity this effort has generated so far.”)

The film’s premiere follows an increase in cash flow from OUR, as shown by recent tax returns. The documents, which were some of thousands recently released by the IRS after a pandemic-related delay, show Ballard’s salary rose 54% between 2021 and 2022, to about $546,000, even as donations to the organization appear to have decreased by approximately 30%. (Ballard’s wife, Katherine, and one of the couple’s children are on the payroll, as are Ballard’s sister Emily Evans, who works as a communications officer, and Mark Blake, the organization’s director. , who is Ballard’s brother-in-law.)

But while OUR’s donor base has shrunk to some degree in 2022, its star in right-wing politics is on the rise. For years, OUR presented a more or less apolitical face, which began to change when Ballard began to testify that the American border with Mexico had to be sealed to reduce traffic, a claim he used the “Liliana” story to reinforce. ( Donald Trump kept repeating some of Ballard’s claims.) In recent years, Ballard has become embroiled in controversies not clearly related to trafficking, such as denounce drag queens performing in front of children and discuss the “transgender movement” with the right-wing newspaper The Daily Signal.

All of this – OUR’s evolution towards right-wing politics, its increased hype and cash flow, and its positioning as the only thing standing between children and sex slavery – will only be helped by the new film and the gullible coverage it received. Ballard once dreamed of a web of interconnected businesses and charities, all serving to reflect attention back to himself and the truth as he understands it. Today, that dream seems closer than ever to being a reality.