Madhoo, the super-hit heroine of the 90s, talks about being typed in Bollywood

Hit 90s heroine Madhoo who gave films like Phool Aur Kaante and Roja (Tamil) is back with her new venture, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, a Tamil web series. Prior to working in Hindi films, Madhoo worked in South Indian film industry and gave films like Annayya (Kannada) and Yodha (Malayalam).

In a chat with the Indian Express, the actress explained why she left the industry when she was at the height of her career.

“I’ve been in a lot of hero action movies where the heroes were the protagonists. You know, in the 90s, I have no complaints. I’ve danced in a lot of movies and I love dancing. But after doing something like Roja and taking over that same monotonous role, I was totally unhappy. When my shooting dates came around, I was really unhappy. That’s when I decided to quit. Then I wrote a letter to everyone saying I was quitting. The intention was that you all didn’t deserve me. It was childhood arrogance, though. Later I realized that I was an artist and I had to. That’s why I came back,” she said.

Madhoo also said that she doesn’t have a problem with aging, but not getting proper roles is what worries her the most. “It’s hard to get a role as I don’t want to play Ajay Devgn’s mother which is very likely. We were cast together…we are the same age. But things are changing as Tabu and Devgn have made a movie that the two were the same age in. That’s why I’m extremely grateful for the change the industry has gone through,” she concluded.

The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. And now she has two Malayalam movies in her kitty.

