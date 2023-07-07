Pakistani actor says Shah Rukh Khan can’t act, isn’t handsome | Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan fans have defended the Bollywood actor after Mahnoor Baloch said he was not a good actor. She also said he wasn’t handsome in the conventional sense when explaining what really makes a person attractive. The Pakistani actor also talked about Shah Rukh’s aura and said that it makes him look good even when he doesn’t meet society’s standards of beauty. Read also : Pakistani actor calls Shah Rukh a ‘universal superstar’ Mahnoor Baloch talked about Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview.

Mahnoor Baloch explained that physical appearance alone does not determine a person’s overall aura and personality. According to her, Shah Rukh is a great businessman and knows how to “sell himself”. She added “he can’t play”.

Mahnoor Baloch on the personality of Shah Rukh Khan

“Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the parameters of beauty and what is considered beautiful, he doesn’t fall under that. It’s just that his personality and his aura are so strong that he looks good. He’s got that (aura) thing, but there’s a lot of beautiful people, who don’t have auras, so people don’t even notice them,” she said in the Pakistani talk show Had Kardi.

Mahnoor says Shah Rukh can’t play

The Pakistani actor further said about Shah Rukh, “It’s my opinion on Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know how to act. He’s a great businessman, he knows how to sell himself. Maybe to be that his fans and his people wouldn’t agree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he sells well. There are so many good actors, who don’t have as many hit.

Reactions to Mahnoor’s remarks

Many viewed the comments section of the interview which was shared by Samaa TV’s official YouTube channel. One wrote, “What nonsense she says… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend.” One person also said, “Mahnoor is definitely wrong. He (Shah Rukh Khan) is the king of expressions.”

Another commented: “What rubbish?” Another wrote: “You and your opinion don’t even matter.” A fan also commented, I think she is trying to gain popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh. He is better and more successful than you. He would never make remarks like that for anyone, so he’s also a better person than you.