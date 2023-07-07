Entertainment
This Bollywood actor holds the record for most movie flop but is still considered a star
Bollywood actors sometimes face box office disappointments, but it is not their intention to deliver flop movies. However, there is one actor in the industry who holds the record for most flop movies in his career.
Surprisingly, it was none other than Mithun Chakraborty who gave the most box office flops despite being considered a star. With over 300 movies under his belt, Mithun Chakraborty has delivered around 180 flops. This remarkable stat sets him apart from popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, who also had their fair share of box office failures but did not make the top three in that category.
Mithun Chakraborty not only holds the record for most flop films, but also has another unique distinction. He had a streak of 33 consecutive movie flop from 1993 to 1998, making it a tough phase in his career.
Veteran actor Jeetendra, who has 106 flop films under his belt, ranks second on this list. Closely following Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, who also starred in over 100 flop films throughout his career.
Although these actors had their fair share of flops, they still managed to maintain their stardom and their careers did not suffer. Their talent, charisma and past successes have helped them withstand the impact of box office failures. These actors have continued to be revered by audiences and found success with other projects, proving that even a series of flops can’t diminish the status of true industry stars.
In Bollywood, an actor’s journey is full of ups and downs, and facing failure at the box office is part of that unpredictable path. What really matters is how these actors bounce back and continue to entertain audiences with their stellar performances.
Check: Deepika Padukone skips birthday message for Raveer Singh; Fans are worried
