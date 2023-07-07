Eva Mendes Declares Handsome Ryan Gosling ‘The Greatest Actor I’ve Ever Worked With’ As She Hooks Up With Barbie

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about her man Ryan Gosling ahead of her Barbie movie debut.

In two back-to-back posts shared with her 4.3 million followers, the 49-year-old Hitch actress referenced Greta Gerwig’s recent post rolling stoneinterview, in which she praises Gosling.

In the post shared on Thursday, the star uploaded throwback footage of her and Ryan’s 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines.

She wrote “Mi Hombre”. Mi Vida To say he is the greatest actor I have ever worked with is an understatement.

The mother-of-two added “Gracias to the brilliant and beautiful Greta Gerwig”, including a quote about Ryan from the Barbie director’s RS profile.

In Thursday’s post, which was a teaser for the upcoming film starring Margot Robbie as the title character, Mendes shared his favorite quote from Gerwig.

“It’s a combination of MARLON BRANDO meets GENE WILDER meets JOHN BARRYMORE meets JOHN TRAVOLTA. -Greta Gerwig, she began in caption.

Then she added: “One of my favorite things, the beautiful and incredibly talented GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor RG.”

The Lost River star’s post garnered over 63,000 likes from her fans and Ryan’s collective fans.

She used the same quote to place one of the clips from their 2012 drama crime film, which depicted them as a struggling family of three.

Eva’s second post garnered over 46,000 likes in just three hours of sharing.

The two stars, who share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, have been known to keep details of their relationship under wraps.

Earlier this year, Eva interacted with someone online who expressed a desire to spot the couple on the red carpet at an upcoming awards show.

“You are the best,” Eva replied kindly before adding, “What a nice comment, thank you. »

“But we don’t do these things together. Like these photos I posted, I’m only comfortable posting them because they’re already there.

The Florida beauty clarified, “By ‘uncomfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private lives that we value.”

And then she teased, “I’m still dying to do another movie with him”

The star also made sure to preemptively clarify that the duo made a public appearance together.

‘Oh wait – for those who might catch me lying – we were only together once on the red carpet during the promotion [The Place Beyond the Pines].’

In 2020, Eva wrote on Instagram: “I’ve always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I will talk about it of course, with limits, but I will not post photos of our daily life.

In a recent interview with QG, Ryan discussed parenthood with Mendes and sweetly said before he met her, “I was looking for her, you know?” adding that “everything makes sense now”.

He also revealed that he relied on his partner during tough times to raise their daughters.

‘I just lean on Eva. She knows what’s important, always. She just kind of knows. So if I ever get in my head about it, I just ask her,’ he shared.

Gosling admitted that before meeting his partner, “I didn’t think about the kids”, but “after meeting Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her”.

The La La Land star continued, “And there were times on The Place Beyond The Pines where we pretended to be family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be truly lucky to have.