Scott Snyder Shines Light on Dark Spaces in IDW: Hollywood Special

Superstar comic book writer Scott Snyder has significantly expanded his creative footprint in recent years. Among his latest is the dark spaces thriller anthology comic he oversees for IDW Publishing. Snyder recently spoke about the intended vibe of the book and the next entry in the series.





“What we had was this idea of ​​telling really dark, really emotional, psychologically compelling stories without any supernatural elements,” Snyder said. ITPA. “Most of the books I’ve written elsewhere have genre elements that take them beyond the physical world, whether it’s science fiction, speculative science fiction, or horror. It was really going be tight psychological dramas set in the real world.” RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Scott Snyder’s Barnstormers Drops Breathtaking New Artwork IDW launched the series last summer with all five issues Dark spaces: forest fires, written by Snyder and drawn by Hayden Sherman. The story takes place in the heart of a huge forest fire in California. The editor then continued with Dark spaces: good deeds earlier this year. The historical thriller is written by Che Grayson and drawn by Kelsey Ramsey. “For me, it’s been a long time since I did these real psychological dramas between characters,” Snyder said. “And that’s what’s fun about encouraging people who come to tell the stories they want to tell as long as it’s a little risky for them.” The next entry in the series is Waiting Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special. The upcoming comic is written by Jeremy Lambert and drawn by Claire Roe. The story is described as “a character-driven story of memories, mines, and things that we do our best to sweep under the rug”. RELATED: Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque Present New Post-Apocalyptic Comic Series “There’s this intense, kinda 1940s feel,” Snyder said of the upcoming series. “And then all of a sudden there’s also this very modern horror, and I love those things.” Snyder is well known for his run at DC Comics, which included long and acclaimed runs on Batman And Detective comics. The writer also led the editor’s continuity Black Nights: Metal and its follow-up Dark Nights: Death Metal with frequent collaborator Greg Capullo. His designer-owned works include the Eisner Prize winner american vampire and horror theme witches. In 2021, it launched a line of digital first series through its ComiXology Originals initiative. These titles were published through its publisher Best Jackett Press, owned by its creator. Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special #1 goes on sale August 16 from IDW Publishing. Source: ITPA

