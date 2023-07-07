Connect with us

Poo and other Bollywood characters no one else can play again

Bollywood movies have given us a wide range of characters. Some annoying, some toxic, some nice, and a lot of them. These characters made us laugh, smile, cry and even wince. But beyond the characters, it is the actor who interprets them who gives life to the character. Thanks to the phenomenal acting of Bollywood actors, some characters have been showcased so well that you cannot imagine another actor playing the same role. It’s as if the character was written for them.

From K3Gs Poo to To welcomes Uday Shetty, let’s take a look at some of these Bollywood characters who can’t be played by anyone other than the actors who originally played them.

1. Poo / Pooja Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Poo was a diva. She maintains a stronghold because, for many people my age, she was the first depiction of a shameless woman in the early 2000s. From saying PHAT Pretty, Hot and Tempting to saying tell me how it was in a singsong voice, Kareena Kapoor took out Poo in a way no one else could. After all these years, we can safely say that none of the next-gen actors can pull off a poop.

2. Prem Kishen Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

This film is a masterclass in how not to act. From the main tracks to the dog, and even the parrot, the film is so OTT that it becomes a comedy movie. And Hrithik Roshans Prem is someone you can’t forget. Watch the movie enough times and we’re sure Prem will come to haunt you in your dreams. While no actor can pull the characters in this film, a special mention goes to Prem.

3. Crime Master Gogo Andaz Apna Apna

evergreen foliage Andaz Apna Apna never disappoints. But it’s Crime Master Gogo who spits Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, hand khelta hai with a confidence that always steals the show. Kudos to Shakti Kapoor because you can’t imagine another person playing this comedic villain again.

4. Kapil Jaani Dushman as Ek Anokhi Kahani

Very true to its name Jaani Dushman as Ek Anokhi Kahani is really an anokhi movie. There hasn’t been another Bollywood movie that comes close to the utter absurdity that this movie was. And Kapil, the shape-shifting snake, was something none of us were really prepared for. Trust Armaan Kohli to pull off this character. Bollywood never gave us another Kapil like him.

5. Vivek Saxena Jaani Dushman as Ek Anokhi Kahani

While we’re talking about Jaani Dushman as Ek Anokhi Kahani how can we forget Sonu Nigams game? Sonu Nigams Vivek Saxena is the only person who survives the end of the movie (even the audience can’t survive the movie). He pulled off pathetic acting and no one else can play Vivek Saxena like him.

6. Mogambo Mr India

Amrish Puri plays all the villainous roles. But in this 1987 film, he hit the mark. Mogambo has become synonymous with villains and it’s only because of how spectacularly Amrish Puri has pulled off the role. To this day you can still hear the slogan, Mogambo happy huaof his voice.

7. Baburao Ganpatrao Apt Hera Phéri series

Hera Phéri gave us many iconic characters but nothing beats Paresh Rawals Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. His accent, his escapades and his personality have remained etched in our memories. We can’t imagine anyone else playing that role.

8. Chote Pandit Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Rajpal Yadavs Chhote Pandit stole all the show with his perfect comedic timing and physical comedy. How can we forget the game stage? Rajpal Yadav got into character and he pulled it off with ease.

9. Vasooli Bhai Golmaal series

Dicky, choti try lena! Vasooli Bhai made us laugh in almost every scene he graced. Mukesh Tiwari is one of those rare actors who still hasn’t received his due in the film industry. It’s a cry for him because we can never have another Vasooli Bhai as iconic as him.

10. Uday Shetty To welcome

To welcome has a completely silly plot but the actors made it a movie you can never get enough of. The film still manages to lift the spirits. It’s become a cult classic now. Uday Shetty, the kind-hearted don who wants to be an actor, is someone you can’t forget. He is hilarious and we can only thank Nana Patekar for his performance.

11. Chhota Chhatri Awara Paagal Deewana

True to its name, this movie is absolutely insane. And Johnny Levers Chhota Chhatri is unforgettable. This stuttering moron who works for Yeda Anna has crazy chemistry with all the actors. How to forget his banter with Paresh Rawals Manilal!

12. Bubble Gunda

While the movie was pathetic, it gave us Bulla. The nerdy character whose slogan Naam hai Bulla, Rakhta hu khulla it’s so bad it’s good. Mukesh Rishi retired this character for the history books.

What other characters would you add to this list?

