Jamie Frasers Secret Son actor dives deep into his inner turmoil





The story of Foreign took audiences on an adventure through time and a love story to rival anyone. James Fraser (Sam Heughan) is the Scottish warrior who fell in love with a British World War II nurse, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who traveled back in time from the mid-20th century to 18th-century Scotland. Their union was plagued by deep lows and quite bright highs. While some might describe Mr. Fraser as the perfect husband, he does, however, have a flaw in his perfect romantic armor: he has a secret son. Claire, however, is aware of this.





Born of Jamie but in the care of his close friend, Lord John Gray (David Berry), William Rancon (Charles Vandervaart) is a “courteous aristocrat but simmering beneath the surface is a Highlander’s fire,” reads the character description. Vandervaart, who portrays the young soldier, discusses with digital spy, how Jamie’s secret son has changed and will likely continue to change as the penultimate season progresses. “I think when we meet him at the beginning [of this season], it is still quite naive. He still doesn’t really understand how the world works, he has really romanticized ideas about war,” he said. At a time when many threats abound, Vandervaart believes William’s upbringing within the confines of a mansion in England contributed to his naivety to the horrors of the real world. However, as the American Revolutionary War is about to be fought, the young man is sure to learn valuable lessons that will ultimately help him become “a better person”. “He thinks he’s invincible, because otherwise why would he think anything different? Because, you know, he’s been locked up in his little mansion in England,” he continued. “He comes from such a privileged life that I think reality is going to hit really hard and we see that he immediately has some kind of adventure to live,” Vandervaart said. “Things don’t go as planned for him. So he still has a lot to do. And he comes out of it, I think, a better person for sure.” Picture via Starz RELATED: Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan on ‘Outlander’ Season 7, Singing ‘Ave Maria’ & How Jamie Might Feel About Disneyland



Tensions between father and son This period drama has at its very core the values ​​of staying true to friendships and relationships as encapsulated in the reunification between Claire and Jamie years after the bloody Battle of Culloden. Jamie and Lord John share an equally strong bond of friendship, which is sure to be tested – if not shattered – by the impending cloud of war. Vandervaart teases in the same chat that Jamie won’t be the only one feeling tension with Lord John. William and his father are about to have their own feuds. “Lord John Gray is just worried about him. He doesn’t want him to go to war and William, I think he wants to experience life for himself,” he said. “There’s so much love there though. Because he’s William’s dad, he’s the one who raised him, he’s the one who’s been there for him through thick and thin all along. of his life. Right now, there could be some tension between the two of But you know, deep down, it’s all love between these two.” The first three episodes of Foreign are now available for streaming. New episodes follow every Friday starting June 16. Watch the trailer below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/outlander-season-7-charles-vandervaart-jamie-son-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos