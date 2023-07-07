ELA Teen Takes Student Film to Hollywood and Builds Confidence with Project | Highlighted

BRAWLEY Mylah Sanabria, screenwriter, director, actress and student of Barbara Worth Junior High School (BWJH), recently took a crash course in filmmaking through the Youth Cinema Project (YCP) which took her from seventh grade English class year at the red carpet in Hollywood.

The YCP is a coordinated and creative classroom approach to satisfying the ELA curriculum, such as English language proficiency and presentation skills, by teaching and implementing industry experiences like screenwriting, cinematography, set and costume design, post-production, etc. The concept uses project-based learning to produce competent and resilient real-world problem solvers, and hopes to fill existing gaps in achievement and opportunity by shaping lifelong learners who will ultimately become the multicultural future. of Hollywood.

The YCP, formerly called the Latino Film Project, believes issues of equity and access have prevented minorities from sharing their stories with wider audiences, and references the 2015-2016 #OscarsSoWhite Twitter movement as why the promotion of young minority filmmakers remains of maximum relevance today. .

Hollywood shapes culture and the development of social norms, reads the YCP’s website, which says it seeks to better reflect human diversity as a whole by educating and inspiring students, just like 13-year-old Mylah.

Her mother, Bianca Sanabria, had expected a rather routine enrollment in preparation for her daughters’ first year of college. In what Sanabria claims was pure coincidence, Mylah landed in BWJH’s only seventh grade class participating in the YCP program.

Amy Quarcelino, now a former Mylahs seventh grade ELA teacher at BWJH, said she had been privileged to witness the transformative effects of the YCP on her students like her over the past seven years.

According to Quarcelino, two days a week were set aside for industry professionals to visit students during class and guide them through the creation of their own film from start to finish. The writing, critiquing, filming and editing all took place in the classroom and sometimes on campus, she said.

Students are exposed to equipment, jargon and industry etiquette, while having fun and following their required curriculum, she confirmed. She says students often become more vocal and participatory in class, even if they start the year quite timidly.

I see them leading groups in other classes, and using and applying those skills, Quarcelino said. They really come out of their shell.

Sanabria agrees with this growth assessment and said she has also seen a similar trend in her daughter Mylah.

She speaks differently, Sanabria said, referring to the confident, specialized language her daughter now uses when the two watch movies together.

After a tedious process that involved creating a narrative, writing a screenplay, pitching it to her class, in addition to completing the entire filmmaking process, Mylah’s screenplay and resulting film became the one of three who were chosen by the YCP to debut at the famed TCL (former Graumans) Chinese Theater during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF).

The young, first-time artist and filmmaker was actually chosen for her acting skills, Quarcelino said, and then had the chance to take part in an improv comedy class taught by famed actor and comedian Carlos Santos. , known for his role as Chris Morales on Netflix. Gentefied original series. Mylah said she most enjoyed a game he taught the class called Yes and A Golden Rule of Acting and Comedy Improv.

Her favorite moment, however, was seeing her movie on the big screen.

My film was about a ballerina who is stuck in the past and needs to find her way back, Mylah said, noting that she was able to merge her love of dance and filmmaking with a drama/thriller-inspired aesthetic of 2010 Black Swan. The young, with many hyphens, is enthusiastic about the creative possibilities that her future holds for her and hopes to one day attend a university of journalism or cinema.

It’s a joy to watch them grow, Quarcelino said. It is the greatest experience of a teacher’s life to see students grow and take interest in something they love and do it well, said the proud teacher.

IVP editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.