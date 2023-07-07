Glacier memorial, melodrama, circus on the peninsula this weekend

An artistic memorial to the disappearance of glaciers, a melodrama in Sequim and a circus in Quilcene are among the activities on offer this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.

• “Terminus: a glacier memorial project”, will open at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., today, with a reception from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit was created in partnership with Olympic National Park, Washington’s National Park Fund and Discover Your Northwest and the arts center to honor the disappearance of glaciers while inspiring conversations about climate change.

While the art is hosted virtually on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/olym/terminus.htm, most will also be on display at the fine arts center through September 3. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Thursday to Sunday.

Further information about the exhibit can be found at https://pafac.org/gallery-exhibits/terminus.

• Lavender Melodrama, an interactive show, will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

It will continue until July 23 with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Sequim Lavender Weekend will take place July 21-23.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students.

Sponsored by Sequim Lavender Experience, it includes an all-new Olio Act: The Boyz in das Boat, which comically tells the heroic story of the gold-medal winning rowing team at the 1936 Olympics.

• First Friday Art Walk will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

This is a free, self-guided tour of local art spots in Sequim on the first Friday of every month. Visit SequimArtWalk.com to download and print a map and find special events and links.

For a full story on the location, see https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/life/first-friday-art-walk-in-lavender-hues.

• Ashen Seer will perform from 4:30-7 p.m. today at Discovery Bay Brewing, 948 N. Park Ave., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• joy in Mudville will perform from 5-8 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Brewing Company, 330 10th St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• Second Saturday Garden Walk will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth Street Community Garden, 328 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

Master gardeners will share tips on protecting ripe fruits and ripe vegetables, as well as discussions on planting for fall and winter harvests.

For more information, call Washington State University Extension at 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• Sequim Library Friends Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sale is taking place in the Friends Storefront at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

The sale includes cookbooks, books about Alaska and several collections from different authors.

• Jefferson County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The free “Ask a Master Gardener” Plant Clinic will be held in the Humphrey Room of the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave.

Participants may bring a sample of an affected plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture; store it in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at [email protected] or visit www.jclibrary.info.

• “Flying Over Sherwood”, a free pop-up museum, will be presented by the Sequim RC Aeronauts from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood Assisted Living, 550 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Attendees will see static displays of a variety of remote control aircraft, models in various stages of construction, and have the opportunity to speak with club members.

For more information, call Sherwood at 360-683-3348 or visit www.saflyrc.org.

• Sequim Prairie Barn The Ice Cream Social will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at The Barn Room, 290 Macleay Rd.

Classic cars will be parked at the barn during the evening.

The menu includes root beer floats, banana splits and sundaes for $7 each.

• social accordion is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St.

Accordionists are welcome to bring their instruments and play; the public is invited to listen or dance.

The recommended donation is $5 to cover room rental costs.

For more information, call 360-452-0191.





