Ameesha Says Her Contemporaries Couldn’t Handle Her Success: ‘There Was Jealousy’ | Bollywood





Actress Ameesha Patel recently spoke of having a successful career in Bollywood without any sponsors, while her contemporaries came from filmy families. Ameesha made her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), which was a huge box office success. Speaking about his success, Ameesha said his contemporaries could not stand it and it caused a lot of jealousy. Read also : Ameesha Patel still stands by what she said about Bipasha Basu jism Ameesha Patel became an overnight star after the release of her first movie. Ameesha Patel’s return to the movies Ameesha is ready to mark her return to movies with Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. The film reunites her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11. Ameesha on being a stranger Before the film was released, Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, When I entered the film industry, I only had children of actors or film producers with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a third generation person from the cinema family coming along. I was the foreigner and I was anyway that (girl) from south Bombay considered a snob because I was the educated foreigner. I was the one who didn’t fuck on set, I read books, I didn’t gossip, so I was called a snob anyway because I chose to read. Ameesha on Jealousy in Bollywood Then see hit after hit, see Hrithik and I become the nation’s idol overnight, then Gadar coming, then Badri coming, whether it’s Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema. God was kind, he knew I had no godfather so he gave me blockbuster movies but my contemporaries couldn’t stand that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under the nose. There’s been a lot of movie cuts that I didn’t realize at the time that I signed my movies, blocked my dates but suddenly I’m not on that set and a few months later someone else is, she added. Ameesha is busy with Gadar 2 promotions.

