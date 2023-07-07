A perfect line after the death of the character





(You must realize that Mayans MC. spoilers will be found below.) Elgin James rode solo in the Mayans MC showrunner seat for years, and Kurt Sutter hasn’t been involved in the day-to-day operations of the Sons of Anarchy fallout since he (in his own words) “ruffled a few mouse ears”. Still, we can expect any final season of this universe to end with several heartbreaking and ultra-shocking deaths. Fans already lost Coco (in a scene people compared to Opie’s death) last season, but man, this season has been merciless. In the past few episodes alone, fans have bid farewell not only to Creeper but also to Luisa, aka “Adelita”, and this second death was particularly heartbreaking as she was killed by her mentee, Mini, immediately after. that Luisa has passed Adelita. . And this week, we lost Hope. By that, I mean that the character Hope has met its demise, but “hope” has all but disappeared from this show as well. Hope (Vanessa Giselle) decided to stand down in order to free Letty (Emily Tosta), because they would always be chased together no matter where they ran. It was endlessly heartbreaking because Letty had saved Hope from falling back into addiction after Coco’s death, and their new brotherhood was one of the sweetest bonds on the show. And on the way out, Hope kind of pulled a Jax Teller while getting in front of a truck. I mean, hell. They could have had El Padrino take out the power-hungry EZ (and I guess that’s still possible), but no, they did that instead. Oh no. In the harsh light of day, Vanessa Giselle apparently woke up with her sense of humor intact. “For some reason I woke up feeling like I had been hit by a truck last night,” she said. tweeted. “Hope you’re all having a good day!” » In response to a “too soon” from a viewer, Vanessa added, “I literally woke up sick today! In bed rn. So it’s trueeee. I literally woke up sick today! In bed rn. So it’s true. — Vanessa Giselle (@vanessa_giselle) July 6, 2023 Fair enough. RIP, Hope. There are only two episodes left until Mayans MC rides into the sunset.

