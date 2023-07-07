Prince Harry to ‘turn his back’ on Meghan Markle’s Hollywood lifestyle: report





According to a report, Prince Harry may be looking to “turn his back” on Meghan Markle’s star-studded lifestyle in Hollywood. The Duke of Sussex has made his quest for privacy known since he and Markle officially stepped away from royal life in 2020. And according to the Daily Mailthe exiled royal may now be looking to resume a low-key role after his wife’s Spotify podcast, ‘Archetypes’, was taken down. “The big question is how long before Harry turns his back on the life of show business, for which he is clearly ill-suited and seems utterly uncomfortable?” Alison Boshoff wrote for the outlet.





The Duke of Sussex has made his quest for privacy known since he and Markle officially stepped away from royal life in 2020. Getty Images “In truth, Harry never really wanted to be a podcaster or a television director. He didn’t want to be Meghan’s salt pepper. The Duchess of Sussex’s $20million deal with the streaming platform was canceled last month, with a joint statement from both parties released to confirm the news. The statement said they were all proud of the show we did together.





Harry is reportedly looking to return to a moderate role after his wife’s Spotify podcast was taken down. Getty Images Ms. Foundation for There were only 12 episodes of Archetypes, with guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton. The move has since forcedNetflix talks about its partnershipwith the Sussexes, saying the streamer has no plans to end his working relationship with the couple. A Netflix spokesperson said Tuesday that Archewell Productions is working on several projects with them.





Markle, 41, is reported to be already planning her next move, while Harry, 38, is reportedly looking to step away from the spotlight. WireImage We value our partnership with Archewell Productions, the rep said. Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut and continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus. Harry and Markle signed an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix in 2021. And while Markle, 41, is already plotting her next move, Harry, 38, is believed to be stepping away from the spotlight. Markle has been immersed in meetings since signing with WME CEO Ari Emanuel and his team in April, according to Variety. It was recently reported that she could be signing a deal with Dior as part of a bid by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, to reinvent the Duchess. The Post has contacted representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

