The folk festival returns for the 119th year





Choose one of the events happening in and around the area to fill your week. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities as cancellations may occur. Events listed are July 6-15. Featured this week: Ohio Hills Folk Festival Quaker City rules this weekend with the 119th Ohio Hills Folk Festival. From Thursday to Saturday, this huge festival will entertain you every step of the way. The mile-long parade returns with some of the region’s best festival noodles served at the firefighter’s tent. There will be an art exhibit, car show, bike race, carnival rides, quilt show, and more. Live music from Carson Clouse, Heart & Pine, Little Creek and more will have your feet tapping. Stick around on Saturday night for a stellar fireworks display to close out the festival. Discover their Facebook event page for the full program of events. Quaker town. Events around the city The wet bandits. THE Community Savings Summer Concert Series returns to Caldwell Courthouse Friday night with The Wet Bandits. A classic car cruise begins at 5 p.m., with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hog Hollow BBQ and other food trucks will also be on site. This is a free family event. Caldwell Law Courts Lawn, Caldwell.

Christmas in July. Cambridge Main Street will bring a thrill to your summer with the Christmas in July Saturday event. Visit Santa Claus, try your hand at putt-putt or visit the spray station with the Cambridge Fire Service. Activities should start at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Main Street Facebook page. Wheeling Ave, Cambridge.

New Concord Fire Festival. Join New Concord residents at this year’s festival on Saturday. Raffles, fireworks, food and live music from American Mojo will make your weekend full of fun. The event will run from noon to 11 p.m. New Concord Village Park, New Concord.

Donnie Baker at Pritchard. Get ready to laugh with comedian Donnie Baker on Saturday at Pritchard Laughlin. Appearing with Baker are Bil Benden and Jeff Blanchard. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.etix.com or by calling the civic center. A cash bar will be available. For more information, call 740-439-7009. Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 John Glenn Highway, Cambridge. Lock 17 at The Barn. Performing Saturday night at The Barn, Lock 17 covers classic rock legends AC/DC, KISS, Foreigner, Skid Row, and more. The show is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, call 740-455-2276. The Barn, 1947 Linden Ave, Zanesville.

E. Wade at Salt Fork. Relax by the pool on Sunday afternoons and watch a performance by E. Wade. Known for its varied mix of music, the show is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. Salt Fork State Park Lodge, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.

732 The electric duo at New Concord. The band will take the stage at New Concord at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Village Park. Admission is free and refreshments will be available for purchase. The New Concord Farmers Market will also take place before the concert from 4-7 p.m. New Concord Village Park, 2 W. Main St., New Concord.

Haley Bundy at Raven’s Glenn Winery. The 17-year-old Cambridge native has been performing in and around County Guernsey for years. The show is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. on July 14. For more information, call 740-545-1000. Raven’s Glenn Winery and Restaurant, 56183 County Road 143, West Lafayette.

Splash and Dash 5k. Join the Guernsey County Runners and Walkers Club for one of the coolest runs of the year. Keep your footing as you splash through sprinklers, fire hydrants, and water guns while racing. All proceeds will be donated to the Cambridge Developmental Center. To find out more visit the Facebook event page. Cambridge Development Centre, 66737 Toland Drive, Cambridge. Want your event listed or know something you’d like us to share? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

