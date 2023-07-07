Judy Chaikin, director of Legacy of the Hollywood Blacklist: When you silence this part of society, you cut their hearts

A revisit to the Hollywood Blacklist and Red Scare of the late 1940s and early 1950s is particularly appropriate at the present time. The entertainment industry, including the film world, is rocked by an upsurge in activism among writers, actors and other sections of the workforce.

More than 11,000 writers, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), have been on strike since May 2. The directors of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) passed an agreement, ratified by only 35% of the members, at the end of June, leaving the writers isolated on the picket line. Now the bureaucracy of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), with 160,000 members, is trying to accomplish the same thing.

Judy Chakin [Photo]

SAG-AFTRA extended the unions’ contract, which expired on June 30, until July 12, in a desperate effort to reach an agreement. But union officials are facing opposition, including a letter signed by more than 2,000 actors warning them not to betray the base.

The current plight of screenwriters, directors and actors is the product, in the first place, of rotten deals struck by their unions with the various production giants over the past few decades, resulting in paltry residuals, declining revenues and a increased precariousness. Now the companies are going on the offensive, determined to reduce the bulk of film and television workers to part-time, disposable employees, hired and fired as needed.

In the longer term, Hollywood has never fully recovered from the blacklist and loyalty oath era of 75 years ago, during which radical writers, directors and actors were driven from the industry, or bullied into silence, and genuinely leftist ideas, which challenged the foundations of the profit system, were for all intents and purposes made illegal in the American film industry. Hollywood unions, which eagerly aided witch hunters, were taken over by pro-capitalist minions like Ronald Reagan, for years president of the Screen Actors Guild (one of SAG-AFTRA’s forerunners), before entering into electoral politics.

The Hollywood Blacklist Legacy

Four days after the DGA announced the ratification of their deal, and shortly before SAG-AFTRA extended its strike deadline, the WSWS spoke with Judy Chaikin, the director and co-writer of the TV documentary from 1987,Hollywood Blacklist Legacyan hour-long film that details the anti-Communist purge of the motion picture industry from the Hollywood Tenby the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) bombing in 1947 to the blacklist breaking with the appearance of the name of Dalton Trumbo in the credits of bothExodusAndSpartacusin 1960.

Chaikins’ film documents the period through newsreels, radio clips and footage from HUAC hearings, including interviews with relatives of blacklisted people who lived in the intertwined era throughout. The film is narrated by Burt Lancaster.

WSWS: Why did you decide to doHollywood Blacklist Legacy? What attracted you to this particular period in the political and cultural history of the United States?

JUDY CHAIKIN: I grew up in East Los Angeles in Boyle Heights, and we had a lot of very liberal, left-wing people. It was basically a Jewish and Mexican community at the time. My parents were very liberal. I met a woman named Tiba Willner, whose husband [agent George Willner] had been blacklisted. I didn’t know much about the blacklist at the time, although I remember seeing it on TV as a kid.

But Tiba Willner started telling me about different people in Hollywood. I was working as an actress then. She would tell me stories about her life with them, and I thought that was really interesting. I had just started directing. I went from actress to director.

Willner has arrived

I asked him, can I come and make a video about your life? Because I thought she had a really interesting story. So I went up and interviewed her, and then I showed that interview to some people. I was at the American Film Institute at the time and they gave me a scholarship to finish the little film about her. Well once I started making the movie about her a lot of other people started coming into the equation and Tiba Willner started introducing me to other people and the story went developed from there.

WSWS: What do you think are some of the most important offshoots of the blacklist, and do you think we still live with them today or that time has healed all the wounds?

JC: No, I don’t think time has healed the wounds. In fact, these wounds continue to open from time to time and they will not die. I now understand that there is actually a political movement trying to get the US government to apologize for blacklisting, so I will be following this with great interest.

The deep ramification that we will never recover from is the loss of the great work of artists who have been blacklisted. This is something we should all be ashamed of and sorry for, because the great artists, writers, directors, musicians, composers, singers, who have worked so many years in their craft to bring these gifts to our society, to our world, have been silenced. . When you silence this part of society, you cut their hearts. This is what happened in the United States as a result of the blacklist.

WSWS: Have you spoken with one of the blacklist victims about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to honor Elia Kazan, one of the most prominent informants, with an Oscar in 1999 for his entire career and, if so, what did they think of it?

JC: Yes, we were talking about it at the time. It was a sad moment for many people, for those who did not forgive. When you get into the weeds on this whole issue of naming names and the people who named them, it was such a horrible experience for each of them.

WSWS: Nowadays, an actor, Kevin Spacey, was written off from an afterthought finished film, while race and gender quotas are imposed by the Academy, the military has a virtual veto power over cinema blockbuster and the industry is largely owned by hedge funds and banks. Do you think we could go through a similar period in the future, or are we already in such a period when it comes to the #MeToo campaign?

Donate to the WSWS 25 Year Fund Watch the International Workers video explaining why you should donate to the WSWS.

JC: What I see is a financial movement that is sucking the life out of the creative film industry. I can only interpret that from my point of view, but I make documentaries that are social commentary. For a while, all the big streaming services were paying pretty good fees for these documentaries.

At the recent Sundance Film Festival, 12 socially responsible documentaries screened at the festival and none of them made any sales. It’s because all streamers have understood that if people want to see documentaries, we can do them. Well, do them on our budget, on our expense. Well, own them all and do them right on celebrities. It’s not for political reasons. It’s strictly financial. They don’t want to pay filmmakers, they want to own everything, and it’s a new type of blacklist, but it’s not the old government blacklist, it’s a financial blacklist.

Narrator Burt Lancaster

WSWS: What do you think of the writers’ strike, as well as the agreement reached by the Directors Guild [DGA]your union?

JC: That’s the $64 question. No one knows where the situation is going. We all know it’s a disaster. Companies have absolute control over what is broadcast. Were fed comedy scripts in the wazoo. Meaningful films do not find release or distribution as they should. It’s a tough, tough time for artists. How it will change, it will have to come from the artists. They will have to be creative and find other solutions.

There is a lot of mystery about what happened in the DGA negotiations. The DGA was not very open about what it negotiated. I wonder why they would settle so quickly when our sister union, the Writers Guild, is suffering so much. This does not bode well. I would have hoped that we would have shown stronger support for the writers. But again, I can’t say for sure because I don’t know what the deal was. I don’t know what the conditions were. This is after they already said it was a done deal. They did not reveal all the details.

WSWS: Would you relive the blacklist period?

JC: I had the chance to see him again for unusual reasons. A few months ago, the Hollywood Heritage Museum organized an afternoon dedicated toHollywood Blacklist Legacyand to the children of everyone blacklisted in the film. They put together a wonderful exhibit. So of course you are aware of the exhibition taking place at the Skirball [Cultural Center] right away. The night before last I went to an event at Skirball, where my friend Wendy Malick was one of the performers on the program. It was so brilliant.

One of the things that really touched me was the contribution of these artists. They started the program by playingSomewhere over the rainbow, which was written by Yip Harburg, who was blacklisted. He had such a genius and gave us a song that touches everyone’s heart like she does, and he was silenced. And it was so deep.