Judy Chaikin, director of Legacy of the Hollywood Blacklist: When you silence this part of society, you cut their hearts

A revisit to the Hollywood Blacklist and Red Scare of the late 1940s and early 1950s is particularly appropriate at the present time. The entertainment industry, including the film world, is rocked by an upsurge in activism among writers, actors and other sections of the workforce.

More than 11,000 writers, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), have been on strike since May 2. The directors of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) passed an agreement, ratified by only 35% of the members, at the end of June, leaving the writers isolated on the picket line. Now the bureaucracy of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), with 160,000 members, is trying to accomplish the same thing.

SAG-AFTRA extended the unions’ contract, which expired on June 30, until July 12, in a desperate effort to reach an agreement. But union officials are facing opposition, including a letter signed by more than 2,000 actors warning them not to betray the base.

The current plight of screenwriters, directors and actors is the product, in the first place, of rotten deals struck by their unions with the various production giants over the past few decades, resulting in paltry residuals, declining revenues and a increased precariousness. Now the companies are going on the offensive, determined to reduce the bulk of film and television workers to part-time, disposable employees, hired and fired as needed.

In the longer term, Hollywood has never fully recovered from the blacklist and loyalty oath era of 75 years ago, during which radical writers, directors and actors were driven from the industry, or bullied into silence, and genuinely leftist ideas, which challenged the foundations of the profit system, were for all intents and purposes made illegal in the American film industry. Hollywood unions, which eagerly aided witch hunters, were taken over by pro-capitalist minions like Ronald Reagan, for years president of the Screen Actors Guild (one of SAG-AFTRA’s forerunners), before entering into electoral politics.

The Hollywood Blacklist Legacy

Four days after the DGA announced the ratification of their deal, and shortly before SAG-AFTRA extended its strike deadline, the WSWS spoke with Judy Chaikin, the director and co-writer of the TV documentary from 1987,Hollywood Blacklist Legacyan hour-long film that details the anti-Communist purge of the motion picture industry from the Hollywood Tenby the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) bombing in 1947 to the blacklist breaking with the appearance of the name of Dalton Trumbo in the credits of bothExodusAndSpartacusin 1960.

Chaikins’ film documents the period through newsreels, radio clips and footage from HUAC hearings, including interviews with relatives of blacklisted people who lived in the intertwined era throughout. The film is narrated by Burt Lancaster.

WSWS: Why did you decide to doHollywood Blacklist Legacy? What attracted you to this particular period in the political and cultural history of the United States?

