Music and beer highlight Boilermaker’s Saranac post-race party





UTICA — Some would say this is the best part of the Boilermakers weekend – the Saranac Post-Race Party. Each year, the post-race party closes the events that take place during the Boilermakers weekend, allowing runners, walkers and spectators to revel in the celebrations and achievements of the participants. With music, beer and huge crowds of people looking forward to the party every year, Boilermaker officials say the post-race party “sets the standard for post-race celebrations in the States. -United” The Saranac 2023 post-race party will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the FX Matt Brewing Company, 900 Columbia St., adjacent to the Boilermaker finish line. The convenient location draws people to the party, but attendees and Boilermaker-goers say it’s the musical entertainment and free beer that keeps them there. Local band Showtime and Friends will provide musical entertainment and Utica Club will once again be the official beer, but will be accompanied by Saranac Spiked Green Tea Seltzer for those looking for an alternative – a first for the post-race party. “After last year’s race, we sent out a survey to our runners and many respondents were asking for a gluten-free alternative to beer,” said Scott Gwilt, Boilermaker Road Race Marketing Director. “We spoke to our friends at FX Matt’s brewery as we started planning the race, and they agreed to supply the fortified green tea seltzers and as we started sharing this story, it was met with a response very positive.” Several food trucks will line up along Columbia Street near the party, giving revelers an option for anyone looking to purchase food during the event. Due to the proximity to the finish line and the closed streets surrounding the area, finding parking for the party should be a difficult task. Boilermakers suggest checking parking options early, as the limited available space should fill up quickly. For more information on the Saranac Post-Race Party or Boilermakers Weekend events, visit boilermaker.com. — Sponsored Content — To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

