VIP+ Webinar Recap: Black Representation in Entertainment

Black entertainment and representation can be improvebut the road is still long.

It was a key part of Variety Intelligence Platforms recent webinar, in which VIP+ Senior Media Analyst Gavin Bridge welcomed guests from across the media: Jade Cargill (AEW wrestler), Chantel Riley (actress, songwriter -performer), Kalani Rodgers (content creator) and co-moderator Robyn Mowatt (fashion and culture journalist).

The panel touched on several topics, ranging from lack of awareness to the fact that June is long-standing Black Music Month, the controversy surrounding Ariel the Little Mermaid being played by a black actress, how opportunities for black talent are not equal, and the role of gatekeepers in ensuring authentic stories get to the screen. Some of the unique insights are below, but for those intrigued by the topic, click above to view the full webinar.

On the state of black representation in entertainment

Jade Cargil: There aren’t enough black performers in stunt dubbing. They had to color a few stunt doubles a completely different shade to play characters. In pro wrestling, I’m the first black woman to be on the cover of a video game, and that’s alarming in 2023. But it’s gotten better, and I think there’s recognition [of Black entertainers] in the sport.

Kalani Rodgers: Something we could do better in the industry is to have more diverse acting roles for black women so it’s not just lighter skinned women and the roles go to lighter skinned women dark who carry no stigma. For example, neighborhood movies that are made, gangster movies, TV shows put us in a better light and in roles that are not so organized for that approach.

Robyn Mowatt: I’ve noticed there’s a trend with some noir TV shows and movies now where they don’t go through repetitive, repetitive trauma for the characters. They actually tell stories outside of trauma. Black people are professionals, they dress well but also draw on a personal level outside of police brutality and things that may seem heavy.

How Guardians Influence Content

chantelle Riley: It’s very unfortunate that the guardians tend to be older, mostly white, most of them a bit out of touch with what’s going on, given that it’s 2023 when black people exist and have stories to to tell about.

Cargil: It’s really difficult because companies walk a fine line and try not to offend anyone. In [the AEW]there are no black representational people in a high position, so we have to try to push as much as possible to get them to understand.

Roger: In the content realm, back when TikTok was really exploding, a lot of people were creating dances, especially black people and black culture, and they weren’t really getting recognition from it, especially algorithms. Then you would have a white person doing it, and the videos would explode. They would get credit and recognition.

It didn’t really affect people until we started learning that they were making money from it, and now you have these people creating a lot of content and culture, and it’s being taken away from them. When we speak up we were told it’s not that bad it doesn’t matter, you should be grateful that others recognize your stuff. No one acknowledged that these were people taking content and not giving that credit back to what black people deserved.

Another thing I’ve noticed is the difference between when black content creators explode or go viral compared to white people. I’ve seen a lot of people blow up over really small things that they didn’t even really want to blow up, and they get invited to movie premieres and have brand deals. It’s just a completely different access given to them when they explode against black people that I’ve watched go viral for so long and I don’t even have a blue tick on their name [on Twitter].

On the disparities felt about hair and makeup as black artists

Riley: It was terrible. ACTRA [Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists] in Canada just had a rule to make sure they diversify hair and makeup unions. I’ve been on sets where, after having to sit in the hair and makeup chairs, I had to go back to my trailer and completely change everything. You have your white co-stars, and they can just show up and look glamorous and amazing because the stylist knows how to do white skin and hair. Unfortunately, some stylists don’t take the time to study black hair, natural hair, and darker skin tones. And it shouldn’t be, change has to happen.

Mowatt: Editorially, I’ve produced shoots, and I really like producing them because I get to choose who’s going to do the grooming and exactly who’s going to do the hair…and not everyone is unionized.

Cargil: I’ve been in a lot of productions where I’ll look like a ghost when I get out of my chair and go back to my room and wipe my makeup off because they make me look too shiny under my eyes. Our makeup department tries to do their best to match us with a makeup artist who matches our shade. But I learned to bring my own foundation and makeup for contouring, and I don’t think that should be the case. I’ve even been in high fashion photo shoots and I don’t even have the right products.

These are just some of the highlights of the webinar. Other areas covered include the importance of black-focused studios (such as Hulu Onyx and Hallmark Mahogany), how stereotypes continue to spread in entertainment, why black people need to write their own stories, and how Jade Cargill pushed back on screen portrayal to have a more positive portrayal even while playing a “bad” character.