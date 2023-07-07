Jack Quaid on Growing Up in Hollywood (Exclusive)





Jack Quaid was almost guaranteed to have a pretty special childhood.

Growing up with Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid as parents, the actor spent a lot of time on film sets when he wasn’t watching movies and cartoons at home.

I grew up with friends who also had parents in the industry, so it didn’t really feel different, The boys star tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. But then you grow up, and you realize it’s a pretty unique thing, that not one but two of your parents are actors. You don’t realize things are slightly abnormal until later.

Jack, 31, then went to Crossroads School in Santa Monica, a high school with alumni including Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel and Jack Black where he was president of the Bad Movie Club. He attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out after three years.

The actors made their screen debut in 2012 The hunger Gameswhere he played Marvel, a competitive homage to wealthy District 1.

In the years since, Jack has made a name for himself starring in Prime Videos The boys, as affable boyfriend-turned-renegade supe Hughie Campbell, Paramount+s Star Trek: Lower Decks as the ambitious Ensign Brad Boimler, and more recently, as Clark Kent in the animated series My adventures with Superman, which premiered on Adult Swim and Max this week.

Through it all, Jack’s actor parents who were married from 1991 to 2001 took a hands-off approach to his career. They don’t really give me advice. I never asked them, how should I play this scene? ‘” Jack told PEOPLE in January 2022, adding that the way Hollywood works now is so much different than it worked for them back then.

Yet Jack remains grateful to them for a childhood that allowed him to explore his passions as a gigantic superhero nerd and embrace star trek and Superman.

I will thank them until the day I die, he says in this week’s issue of parents Dennis, 69, and Meg, 61. Now I can live in these worlds, and it’s been such a joy.

My Adventures with Superman airs Thursdays on Adult Swim and Fridays on Max.

