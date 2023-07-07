Anil Sharma: Ahead of Bollywood’s return in ‘Gadar 2’, Ameesha Patel hits out at director Anil Sharma for not paying crew dues; blames her “jealous” peers for trying to sabotage her





Ahead of her big Bollywood comeback, Ameesha Patel had a falling out with director Anil Sharma, who directed the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Patel and Sunny Deol, as well as the sequel Gadar 2 which sees the protagonists reprise their roles. . A few weeks ago, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai star accused Sharmas’ production house, Anil Sharma Productions, of mismanagement. Taking to Twitter, Patel claimed makeup artists and costume designers had not received their due. She wrote: Another fan concern is some incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions that have taken place regarding the final schedule of Gadar 2 which took place at the end of May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. have not received their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they didn’t!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were paid as they are a very professional company!” She also added that many bills such as accommodation and food were not being paid and the cars were not provided to some crew members until Zee Studios stepped in. Agencies In an interview with Daïnik Bhaskar, Sharma dismissed the allegations and thanked the actress for making her production house famous. I don’t know why she said all that. All I would like to say is that this is all wrong, none of this is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than that? I thank her for making our new production house famous. In an interview with bollywood hungamathe spunky actress said that although she tasted success early in her career, she quickly became the target of hatred and several jealous colleagues tried to sabotage her. Patel, who became an overnight star after her debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (which also marked the acting debut of Bollywoods Greek god Hrithik Roshan) became a phenomenal box office hit, claimed that several of her peers from filmy families could not tolerate her success and tried to have her removed from projects. When I entered the film industry, I only had children of actors or film producers with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you call it, you turn your head and that I was the outsider and I was anyway that (girl) from South Bombay considered a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who didn’t fuck on set, I read books, I didn’t gossip, so I was called a snob anyway because I chose to read, a- she confided to the entertainment portal. She added that she was quickly sabotaged by better-connected peers. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under the nose. There’s been a lot of movie cuts that I didn’t realize at the time that I had signed my movies, blocked my dates but suddenly I’m not on that set and a few months later someone another is, she said. Patel was last seen in the 2018 family drama Bhaiaji Superhit. The film also starred Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

