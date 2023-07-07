Babaux & the Peacemakers play the local show on Sunday





Christian Basso is the leader of Babaux & the Peacemakers. The band is playing Chasing Rabbits this Sunday.



Babaux and the Peacemakers / Courtesy Photo The past few months have been busy for Babaux & the Peacemakers. The roots rock band with Eagle resident Christian Basso has released two albums in less than a year with debut album “Lucky 13” released in July 2022 and the band’s follow-up album, “Moments in Time.” came out in May this year. The hard work paid off and both albums topped the Roots Music Report charts. Each week, independent radio stations across the country submit their playlists to Roots Music Report and they are responsible for compiling this data while organizing it by music genre and creating charts for each respective genre. “As independent artists, we release the music ourselves and distribute it to independent radio stations that specifically track the airplay of independent artists nationally. It’s been an incredible radio run for both albums,” Basso said. Christian Basso of Babaux & the Peacemakers films a video for the song “Wide Open Horizon”. Babaux and the Peacemakers / Courtesy Photo Basso has been making music in and out of the Vail Valley for over 25 years. He was part of the groups Little Hercules, Royal Peeps, The Sessh and Renegade Sons. His latest band includes Basso on dobro slide guitar and vocals, Eric Martinez on electric and acoustic guitar and Alana Velvis on drums and percussion and Niek Velvis on electric bass, but the Velvis are back in New York in the meantime. the birth of their first child. in September, so Basso came from the guest artists to intervene. Both Babaux & the Peacemakers albums had topped the Roots Music Report songs. Babaux and the Peacemakers / Courtesy Photo “Dave Watts of The Motet will play drums and local musician Bob Masters will play bass for our show at Chasing Rabbits Vail on July 9th,” Basso said. “The last time Dave and I shared a few jams was when he and Pistol Pete Wall formed a unique band, Watts-Wall, which I was in and performed a bunch of Miles Davis instrumental funk songs,” Basso said. . Chasing Rabbits hosts Sunday night concerts in its arcade. Chasing Rabbits is a new nightclub in Vail. Michael Stavaridis for The Rockwell Band / Courtesy Photo This Sunday, Babaux & the Peacemakers will play Chasing Rabbits, Vail’s newest nightclub located in Solaris as part of their Cottontail Club concert series on Sunday nights. Doors open at 7am and it’s free. Basso said get ready for some good old rock and roll. Support local journalism Give “The band will perform songs from both albums and drop a few covers here and there. We’ll be playing a lot of original material, so be prepared to hear something new,” Basso said. “The resonator slide guitar brings a unique touch to the band’s sound. Dig with us and we’ll take you on a musical journey. Babaux & the Peacemakers perform at the Oriental Theater in Denver. Babaux and the Peacemakers / Courtesy Photo For more information about the group, visit BabauxAndThePeacemakers.com . For more information on Chasing Rabbits, visit ChasingRabbits.com .

