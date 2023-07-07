Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to Tease Project K at San Diego Comic Con 2023 : Bollywood News





In one of the latest developments, Project K the makers are going big for the movie’s teaser launch. Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the exclusive images will premiere at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC). Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will debut Project K teaser at San Diego Comic Con 2023 The SDCC celebration will kick off with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside national award-winning director Nag Ashwin on July 20. During this panel, the creators of Project K will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, giving audiences a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s biggest stage. Expressing his delight over the exclusive event, director Nag Ashwin said, “India is home to some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We believe our film is an attempt to bring out and share that with the world, and Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to showcase our story to a global audience. Producer Aswani Dutt expressed his excitement saying, “As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian film industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars in our country, we are innovating ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all Indian audiences who have wanted to see Indian cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that global stage for us . The first preview will launch on July 19 and a panel on July 20. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are set to appear at SDCC 2023. READ ALSO: CONFIRMED! Salaar teaser with Prabhas will arrive on July 6, see the new poster More pages: Project – K Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

