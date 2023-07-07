The Mael Brothers (aka Sparks) Bring Quirkiness to the Boulder Theater, Colorado Country Fills Nissi’s Fun and More on the Weekends – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Arrange The impacts of climate change are the central theme of Things We Will Miss, created by the Square Product Theaters ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, through July 22, with a 3 p.m. matinee on July 15 and a performance at 7:30 p.m. in July. 17, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $5 and up (name your price); thedairy.org. Colorado Country Audience members told him that while they didn’t like country music, they liked his songs, and Colorado owner Buckstein, along with opener Eric Golden, brought the honky-tonk to Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette, at 7:30 a.m. Friday afternoon ; $20 to $25; nissis.com. string band The members of the progressive bluegrass outfit Meadow Mountain are celebrating eight years of music together and they will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill; $15; goldhillinn.com. WEEKEND the bard Veteran actress Ellen McLaughlin scales the roles of Shakespeare’s Mount Everest when she plays the title role in the patriarchal tragedy King Lear from Saturday August 12 at the Colorado Shakespeare Festivals Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater on the CU campus in Boulder; $29 to $85; cupresents.org. pop duet The 2021 on-screen musical Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, ahem, sparked a bit of a comeback. The rock opera, with lyrics by eccentric Los Angeles brothers Mael (nicknamed Sparks) is now on the heels of a new album and riding a wave of popularity. Sparks is on tour and plays at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $39.50 to $79.50; axs.com. Popular Hailing from Lincoln, Neb., The Wildwoods count Peter, Paul and Mary, and The Decemberists among their influences, and the trio perform their harmony-laden acoustic songs at 7 p.m. Saturday at eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $20 to $35; etown.org. COMING Movie One of the most enduring films of the silent era, The Gold Rush, features Charlie Chaplin entertaining guests on a snowy New Year’s Eve, and Chautauquas Silent Film Series opens its summer of films with a screening, accompanied live by Hank Troy, at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Dr., Boulder; $15; chautauqua.com. FREE Blues The Delta Sonics take Chicago blues and seasoning with Mississippi mud and New Orleans okra, and the band plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; free; longmontcolorado.gov. CHILDREN Arrange Alice chases the White Rabbit into an Upside Down world in the animated Alice in Wonderland, screening at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $3 to $5 (free for babies 1 year old or younger); longmontcolorado.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/07/07/inside-track-brothers-mael-sparks-the-band-bring-quirk-to-boulder-theater-colorado-country-fills-nissis-and-more-weekend-fun/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos