10 Bollywood Movies That Deserve A Second Chance And Are Must-See Flops: Jaan-E-Mann, Aks





There are movies that are acclaimed and do well at the box office, there are movies that only get box office success but no critical success, there are movies that get great response from reviews but flopped at the box office and then there are others that achieved neither box office success nor critical acclaim and are now largely forgotten. Here are 10 movies in the latter category that weren’t huge hits and weren’t loved by critics or audiences, but in hindsight they’re misunderstood masterpieces and deserve a second. luck on the part of viewers. Check out the list below:

Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Shirish Kunders’ directorial debut starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta is a Broadway-style musical that is now seen as way ahead of its time that 2006 audiences weren’t ready for. Additionally, it suffered at the box office as it clashed with Shah Rukh Khans cult action thriller. put on. True yaaa false (2010)



Ikkon Pictures The lesser known star of Sunny Deol and Irrfan Khan also featured Konkona Sen Sharma in a pivotal role. Neeraj Pathak’s terrific thriller is inspired by the 1995 film above suspicion. Watch two powerhouse performers, Sunny and Irrfan, battle it out on screen. Halla Bol (2008)



Sunrise pictures Partly inspired by the Jessica Lall murder case, this film by Rajkumar Santoshi starring Ajay Devgn, Vidya Balan and Pankaj Kapur is criminally underrated and largely ignored. The film also features a number of celebrities making cameo appearances. Aks (2001)



ABCL Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras’ directorial debut starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das is a trippy supernatural and psychological thriller that is sure to keep you engaged throughout its runtime. Romeo Akbar Walter (2019)



Viacom Movies 18 Director Robbie Grewal’s John Abrahams spy thriller is highly underrated and deserves more attention than it finally got when it first came out. Also starring Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff, RAW is not your run-of-the-mill jingoist patriotic movie. The murder of my wife (2005)



Anil Kapoor Film Society A remake of Ram Gopal Varmas Telugu Movie Madhyanam Hatyathis director from Jijy Philip, produced by RGV, stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role and is about a married man who accidentally kills his wife and has to flee from the cops. Aar Ya Pair (1997)



Venus Ketan Mehtas’ mystery thriller stars Jackie Shroff and Deepa Sahi in the lead roles. This Hollywood-style thriller was quite different from the genre of films made in the 90s and therefore failed to capture the interest of moviegoers at that time. Charlie Tango (2005)



Neha Arts Mani Shankar’s anti-war film starring Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Tanisha and Nandana Sen is quite unlike anything you’ve seen in Indian cinema. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in special appearances. 3 Deeware (2003)



Metallight Productions The director of Nagesh Kukunoor, which also stars him alongside Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and Juhi Chawla, is about a documentary filmmaker who interviews three convicts. 99 (2009)



Pictures of people The only movie on the list that found some box office success but is now forgotten amid its filmmakers Raj and DKs rise thanks to shows like The man of the family, Farzi and movies like Go Goa Gone And Short in the city. With Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Cyrus Broacha, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amit Mistry and Vinod Khanna, 99 is set against the backdrop of a match-fixing controversy that plagued Indian cricket in 1999.

