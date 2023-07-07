Danger! Star Brad Rutter reveals Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer’s secret | Entertainment

Addressing the New York PostRutter said his relationship with Jennings and Holzhauer is like a brotherhood but also very competitive.
All three men competed on the 2020s Danger! The greatest tournament of all time, which saw Jennings claim victory the first time he beat Rutter in all their years of competition. Holzhauer finished second.
If the three of us were in the green room at the GOAT tournament, we were cordial to each other. We were chatting, but we were really focused and really intense, and that’s not a lot of banter, Rutter explained. Any type of conversation we have is just to make us less nervous.
Although Rutter did not win the GOAT tournament, he still tops the all-time earning charts with an overall total of $4,938,436. Jennings comes second with $4,370,700 in all-time earnings, while Holzhauer ranks third with $3,462,216.
There are a lot of things that keep coming up all the time, there are things that you can memorize and be pretty confident that at least one of them is going to happen one way or another. And those are presidents, world capitals and Shakespeare, he said.
The former champion suggested memorizing every US president by number in order, every world capital and every title of Shakespeare’s plays, along with main characters and plot points. If you know all of that, you’ll have a big advantage going in, he said.
Rutter also touched on the buzzer technique, which he says is quite unique for Dangerbecause there is nothing else like the Danger! buzzer. He admitted there’s really no way to practice until you’re on TV performing.
The returning champ has a big advantage on every show simply because he played at least one full game with that buzzer, and the other two people didn’t, he added.
Rutter is currently one of five Chasers on ABC The huntwith his old Danger enemy Holzhauer. Contrary to Dangerthe mood on set is much more relaxed, at least as far as Rutter is concerned.
Behind the scenes of The hunt, were joking and having fun and making fun of each other, Rutter told the New York Post. On The hunt, I get paid anyway. I always answer trivial questions but just want to get into a good frame of mind and joke around with the host Sarah [Haines] and competitors, as opposed to Danger! which is so intense on every index.
Speaking of The huntin the episode of Thursday (July 6) evenings, former Danger! Teen Tournament winner Sharath Narayan and his teammate managed to outsmart Rutter and win the $110,000 prize. Narayan won the Teen Tournament in 2016 in spectacular fashion, as he took the win just $1 ahead of runner-up.
