Ameesha Patel claims her contemporaries were jealous and ripped films from her: ‘I was the educated foreigner, they couldn’t stand it’





Actress Ameesha Patel who made his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 with Rakesh Roshan’s mega hit Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai explained how his contemporaries Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol and others who were from “third generation movie families” couldn’t handle his hit. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha revealed that she was called a “snob” because she avoided complaining about others on set. She said: “When I entered the film industry, I only had children of film actors or children of producers with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, etc. you turn your head and it was a person from the third generation of the cinema family who arrived. I was the foreigner and I was anyway that (girl) from south Bombay considered a snob because I was the educated foreigner. I was the one who didn’t shit on set, I read books, I didn’t gossip, so I was called a snob anyway because I chose to read.

Ameesha then revealed that his contemporaries could not handle his success after Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Badri (2000). On this, Ameesha said, “Then seeing hit after hit, seeing Hrithik and I become the nation’s idol overnight, then Gadar coming in, then Badri coming in… be it Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema . God was kind, he knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me hit movies but my contemporaries couldn’t stand that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under the nose. There’s been a lot of movie cuts that I didn’t know at the time I signed my movies, blocked my dates but suddenly I’m not on that set and a few months later someone else ballast. Ameesha went on to share that most of the time she was not informed that she was replaced by another actor. “A lot of times I wasn’t informed and called a lot of ‘A’ list managers and told them ‘you have done a lot of harm (what you did is wrong),” she said. “It was not the age of social media and information did not travel so fast. We had these movie guides and business guides that came into the offices that we read and found out what was going on. You really didn’t know, like today you know who’s on what set (like) everything is posted on Instagram and Twitter. But then it was just that we were just working in good faith,” Ameesha said. Ameesha will be seen in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The film will be released in theaters on July 11.

