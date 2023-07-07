Toby Keith defies the battle against cancer to give ephemeral concerts | Entertainment





Toby Keith, country star with cancer, is back on stage to give two pop-up concerts. The 61-year-old singer went public with his health crisis last year, revealing he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021 and planned to step away from music to focus on performing. surgery as well as rounds of chemo and radiation – but he’s now delivered on his promise to return to the stage by playing two shows in his home state of Oklahoma over Independence Day weekend . Toby performed two two and a half hour concerts last Friday (6/30/23) and Saturday (7/1/23) at the Hollywood Corners music bar in the town of Norman. A video taken during one of the concerts shows the singer singing his hits and telling the crowd, “I’m going to keep making all these number one hits that I wrote.” Her set list reportedly included “Whiskey Girl”, “I Love This Bar”, “American Life” and a cover of the Bill Withers classic “Aint No Sunshine”. Speaking after the show, a spectator named Joanna Hall told The Oklahoman: “He seemed a little surprised that so many people were there. He was like, this was supposed to be a secret. This was a bigger secret. than what I intended’.” Keith previously told the newspaper that he hoped to play a few shows to prepare for a potential return to the road as his health has improved in recent months. He told The Oklahoman, “I’m feeling pretty good. ‘Basically, it’s all in a really positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to be prepared.” Toby went on to say he hopes to be “on the road this fall”, adding: “I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and settling in, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can spend two hours… “All I have to do is see if I can spend two or three nights of work and take a little break from this chemo, and we’ll go back to work. .. I I’m ready… it’s live.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_475e7cd3-db29-513b-8411-5421544f6888.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos