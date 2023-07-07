Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch calls Shah Rukh Khan a bad actor without beauty; fans go wild





Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch has recently made some shocking claims regarding Shah Rukh Khan. According to Mahnoor, Shah Rukh was neither conventionally handsome nor possessed exceptional acting skills, which his sea of ​​admirers credits him with. Mahnoor, who has worked in several Pakistani movies and TV shows, also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity was due to his ability to market himself well to the public. As is evident, Mahnoors’ remarks did not sit well with SRK fans, who lambasted the actress for speaking ill of the Bollywood superstar. Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan is not conventionally handsome In an interview with Pakistani talk show Had Kardi, Mahnoor Baloch quite candidly shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan. She shared that SRK has a strong personality and aura. He is doing well, and that is why it makes him look good. Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him by beauty metrics and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t fall under that. It’s just that his personality and aura are so strong that he looks good. Mahnoor Baloch calls Shah Rukh Khan a bad actor Mahnoor Baloch did not stop there. Further offensive to Shah Rukh Khan fans, she went on to voice her opinions on the actors playing the chops. She said this is my opinion on Shah Rukh Khan that he can’t play. He’s a great businessman, he knows how to sell himself. The Pakistani actress admitted that although most Shah Rukh Khan fans might disagree with her, she would stand by her statement regardless. Shah Rukh Khan fans criticize Mahnoor Baloch Shortly after Samaa TV dropped the interview on YouTube, die-hard SRK fans were quick to criticize Mahnoor Baloch in the comments. As one user pointed it out, I think she is trying to gain popularity by mentioning Shah Rukh. He is better and more successful than you. He would never make that kind of remark to anyone, so he’s also a better person than you, another quipped “You and your opinion don’t even matter.” Others criticized Mahnoor Baloch’s claims as rubbish and hailed Shah Rukh Khan as the king of expressions.” Upcoming Projects of Shah Rukh Khan Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is gearing up for two back-to-back releases this year, following Pathaan. He will next be seen in Atlees Jawan and Rajkumar Hiranis Dunki’s action adventure. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/pakistani-actress-mahnoor-baloch-calls-shah-rukh-khan-a-non-handsom-bad-actor-fans-lash-out-entertainment-news-stst-2500345/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos