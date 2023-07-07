Maui’s brother-sister duo find success in Hollywood





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — When it comes to their careers in Hollywood, there’s no sibling rivalry between a Maui sibling. Haiku’s Destin and Joy Cretton have worked as a team for years on major movie productions like Marvels Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and the pair recently released the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Destin, 44, is a director and his sister, Joy, 42, is a costume designer. Since the beginning, I have done nothing without joy, said Destin Cretton. MUTHASHIP INTERVIEWS THE CRETTONS: We started making movies together when I was probably 11 or 12. So Joy was about eight or nine years old. Our grandmother had this VHS camcorder. There are six kids in our family and we just started making these little movies and my grandmother never got the camera back, Cretton said. I think my mom really set the stage for me, recalls Joy Cretton. She always had a costume wicker bamboo basket in the closet. It became where we got all our costumes for the movies and commercials we were doing at the time. The homeschooled siblings left Haiku, Maui to pursue their passions in California. They now live in Los Angeles where their co-workers and good friends include Oscar-winning stars. Michelle Yeoh, while she was here in Los Angeles, was pretty much at home. Once my two year old son got up to pee in the bushes next to the pool and he accidentally pooped and fell on the floor. I panicked, because I was at Michelle’s! When I came back, Michelle had already cleaned it! Destiny exclaimed. We were all looking for towels and disinfectant sprays and things like that and she just came in and cleaned it up so fast, Joy said. Joy and Destin are currently working on a new Marvel TV series called Wonder Man. Throughout their successful career, they have always made sure to show Hollywood aloha. On every movie we’ve made, we send the cast and crew home with a lei. Sometimes it’s lei my mom makes in Maui that freezes and gets shipped, Destin said. ..Or I make them on my lunch break, says Joy. The two miss home and occasionally have deep cravings for island flavors. Send me guri guri. Two scoop mix guri guri, Destin said. Oh, send me some sushi cones! said Joy. Listen to the rest of our conversation now on our Hawaii News Now website or find Muthaship wherever you get your podcasts! Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

