Stocks to Watch: Sphere Entertainment Sees RS Rating Rise to 92

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD’s unique RS Rating identifies technical performance using a score from 1 (worst) to 99 (best) which identifies how a stock’s price action over the past 52 weeks compares to all others actions from our database. Decades of market research reveal that the stocks making the biggest gains typically have an RS rating north of 80 at the start of a new upswing. Looking for the best stocks to buy and watch? start here Sphere Entertainment climbed more than 5% past an entry of 29.49 in a first stage cup with handle, meaning it is now out of a proper buy range. Look for the stock to offer another chance to enter as a three-week tight or a pullback to the 50-day or 10-week moving average. The company reported earnings growth of 0% in the last quarter. Sales gains reached 3%. The company ranks 14th among its peers in the Leisure-Services industry group. OneSpaWorld Holdings (OR), Royal Caribbean Group (RLC) And Carnival (CCA) are among the top 5 rated stocks in the group. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Stocks with Rising Relative Strength Ratings Why should you use the IBD Relative Strength Rating? How the relative strength line can help you judge a stock Find the best stocks near a buy point with IBD rankings

