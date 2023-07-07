The Sequel Fever: Tiger 3 to OMG 2, Bollywood sequels to keep you hooked in 2023





This year is all about sequels. As the film industry has a huge range of upcoming sequels for popular movies. These films extend the franchise and guarantee exciting new twists to captivate audiences. For those who don’t know, Bollywood is gearing up to release sequels to some of the most beloved Hindi films, including Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’. To make sure you stay updated, we have compiled a list of five Bollywood sequels that you should look forward to as they will surely keep you captivated.

‘OMG 2’ After the tremendous success of OMG, the creators are now ready for a sequel. Paresh Rawal, a versatile actor, has collaborated with Akshay Kumar to deliver a remarkable masterpiece. However, in the second installment, Akshay Kumar will take the lead. The film revolves around the Indian education system and features outstanding performances from actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Rofique Khan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023. ‘Tiger 3’ Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film from the ‘Tiger’ franchise, ‘Tiger 3’, has become one of the most talked about and anticipated films in Bollywood. Fans have been buzzing with excitement since the project was announced, not least because it stars beloved Salman Bhai and Katrina Kaif. What’s even more interesting is that reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special appearance in the film. Adding to the excitement, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of the antagonist in this third installment. Fans can mark their calendars as the film is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

Don’t miss: Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan, here’s why Bhaijaan is on the gangster list ‘Deck 2’ After 22 years, the timeless love story of Tara Singh and Sakina is ready to make a comeback on the big screen. “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, which was a huge hit when it was released in 2001, left a lasting impression on the audience. Sunny Deol portrayed the fearless character of Tara Singh, and her lines are still etched in people’s memories today. In the upcoming sequel, Utkarsh Sharma will play the role of Sunny and Ameesha’s adult son. Fans can look forward to this highly anticipated film as it is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, during the Independence Day weekend. ‘Aashiqui 3’ The “Aashiqui” franchise is generating immense anticipation among fans. The first installment, “Aashiqui” (1990), was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred sensational actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The second part, directed by Mohit Suri in 2013, starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, garnering significant popularity. Now, “Aashiqui 3” is in the works, with Kartik Aaryan cast in the film. Although the release date and the rest of the cast remain unknown at this time, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this upcoming installment. Don’t miss: Shehzada gets mixed reviews but Kartik Aaryan is a fan favorite ‘Hera Peri 3’ After the second film in the “Hera Pheri” franchise ended on a cliffhanger, it was obvious that a third installment was in the works. However, due to various complications, the production experienced significant delays, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the project. But now there is good news for the fans as Priyadarshan, the director of the first film, has returned to lead the 2023 installment. The highly anticipated film will once again feature Akshay Kumar’s talented trio, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal. This upcoming Bollywood sequel has generated immense excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release. Courtesy: Instagram

